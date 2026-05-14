Australia plans nearly 1 mn migrants by 2029: Here's what it means

Australia is preparing for another large migration intake, with government projections showing the country could welcome nearly one million migrants over the next four years. With Indians ranking as the largest cohort of skilled workers and students, these figures signal a significant window of opportunity for professionals and families.

According to the government’s 2026–27 Migration Program, the country plans to maintain its permanent migration intake at 185,000 places annually from 2025–26 to 2028–29. Alongside temporary visa holders such as students and skilled workers, overall net overseas migration is expected to remain high through the decade.

The policy signals that Australia is continuing to rely on migration to tackle labour shortages and support economic growth, even as it attempts to manage pressure on housing and infrastructure.

Why Australia still needs migrants According to government projections, the migration system will continue to prioritise skilled workers in sectors facing chronic shortages. These include: Health care and aged care

Construction and infrastructure

Engineering

Information technology

Education and teaching The permanent migration program is expected to contribute roughly 740,000 migrants over four years. Net overseas migration, which includes temporary residents such as international students and work visa holders, is projected to average around 235,000 to 260,000 annually. That could push total migrant arrivals close to the one-million mark by 2029. Australian authorities have argued that migration remains essential to offset an ageing population, fill workforce gaps, and sustain long-term economic productivity.

What the migration mix looks like The annual permanent migration target of 185,000 places will broadly include: Around 132,000-135,000 places under the skilled migration stream Around 48,000-50,000 places under the family stream A smaller number of humanitarian and special eligibility visas The strong focus on skilled migration indicates Australia is likely to continue favouring applicants with qualifications, work experience, and occupations linked to labour shortages. For Indian applicants, this is particularly relevant because Indians remain among the largest contributors to Australia’s skilled migration and student visa categories. Why this matters for Indians? India has emerged as one of Australia’s largest migration source countries over the past few years. Indian nationals feature prominently across:

Skilled independent visas

State-nominated visas

Temporary skilled work visas

International student enrolment Australia hosts around 140,000 Indian students, making India one of the largest overseas student cohorts in the country, according to the latest data from the Department of Education. Migration experts say the latest projections suggest Australia is not shutting the door on migration, despite stricter rhetoric around visa integrity and housing pressures. However, higher migration targets do not automatically mean easier approvals. Competition for permanent residency pathways remains intense, especially in popular occupations such as IT, accounting, and engineering. Student and temporary visa rules may get stricter While the overall migration outlook remains positive, the Australian government has also indicated it will tighten rules for international students and temporary workers.

The focus is expected to be on ensuring migration supports long-term economic needs rather than adding pressure to the housing market. Over the past year, Australia has already introduced tougher scrutiny for some student visa applications, English language requirements, and genuine student assessments. This means Indian students may continue facing stricter compliance checks even as demand for skilled migrants remains strong. What applicants should focus on Migration consultants and education experts generally advise applicants to prioritise: Occupations listed in high-demand sectors

State nomination pathways

Strong English language scores

Regional Australia opportunities

Employer-sponsored routes where possible Applicants are also being advised to track frequent policy changes closely, as Australia has been regularly adjusting visa rules and occupation lists.