Best FD Rates List: Looking to place your money somewhere steady without taking unnecessary risk? Many savers still choose fixed deposits, even though most banks have trimmed their interest rates over the past few months. Whether you want a short deposit or a longer commitment, here’s a look at the latest FD rates across public and private sector banks such as State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank, according to data provided by PaisaBazaar:

Private sector bank fd rates

Bandhan Bank

Highest rate: 7.20% (2 years to less than 3 years)

1-year: 7% 3-year: 7% 5-year: 5.85% 10-year: 5.85% CSB Bank Highest rate: 7% (13 months) 1-year: 5% 3-year: 5.75% 5-year: 5.75% 10-year: 6% DCB Bank Highest rate: 7.20% (37 to 38 months) 1-year: 6.90% 3-year: 7% 5-year: 7% 10-year: 7% IDFC First Bank Highest rate: 7% (450 days to 5 years) 1-year: 6.30% 3-year: 7% 5-year: 7% 10-year: 6% IndusInd Bank Highest rate: 7% (555 days) 1-year: 6.75% 3-year: 6.90% 5-year: 6.65% 10-year: 6.50% Jammu & Kashmir Bank Highest rate: 7.05% (888 days) 1-year: 6.55% 3-year: 6.65% 5-year: 6.60% 10-year: 6.60% RBL Bank Highest rate: 7.20% (18 months to 3 years)

1-year: 7% 3-year: 7.20% 5-year: 6.70% 10-year: 6.70% SBM Bank India Highest rate: 7.10% (above 15 months to 3 years 2 days) 1-year: 7% 3-year: 7.10% 5-year: 7% 10-year: 7% Yes Bank Highest rate: 7% (18 months 1 day to under 5 years) 1-year: 6.65% 3-year: 7% 5-year: 6.75% 10-year: 6.75% Public sector bank fd rates Public sector banks continue to offer steady options for conservative savers. Bank of Baroda Highest rate: 6.60% (444 days – BoB Square Drive Deposit Scheme) 1-year: 6.50% 3-year: 6.50% 5-year: 6.40% 10-year: 6% Bank of India Highest rate: 6.60% (777 days – Star Utsav)

1-year: 6.25% 3-year: 6.25% 5-year: 6% 10-year: 6% Bank of Maharashtra Highest rate: 6.65% (500 days) 1-year: 6.20% 3-year: 6.20% 5-year: 6.10% 10-year: 6.10% Central Bank of India Highest rate: 6.75% (2222 days; 3333 days) 1-year: 6.40% 3-year: 6.25% 5-year: 6.25% 10-year: 6.25% Indian Bank Highest rate: 6.60% (444 days) 1-year: 6.10% 3-year: 6.25% 5-year: 6% 10-year: 6% Indian Overseas Bank Highest rate: 6.70% (444 days) 1-year: 6.60% 3-year: 6.20% 5-year: 6.20% 10-year: 6.20% Punjab National Bank Highest rate: 6.60% (390 days) 1-year: 6.25% 3-year: 6.40% 5-year: 6.25% 10-year: 6% Punjab & Sind Bank

Highest rate: 6.60% (444 days) 1-year: 6% 3-year: 6% 5-year: 6.10% 10-year: 6% State Bank of India Highest rate: 6.60% (444 days – Amrit Vrishti) 1-year: 6.25% 3-year: 6.30% 5-year: 6.05% 10-year: 6.05% Union Bank of India Highest rate: 6.60% (3 years) 1-year: 6.40% 3-year: 6.60% 5-year: 6.40% 10-year: 6.40% Axis Bank revises fixed deposit rates Axis Bank has updated its domestic FD rates, with different slabs based on the amount and tenure. The revisions apply to both regular customers and senior citizens. For deposits under Rs 3 crore, regular customers earn between 3% and 6.60%. For deposits between Rs 3 crore and less than Rs 5 crore, the range is between 4% and 8% per annum.

Senior citizens receive slightly better rates, with 3.50% to 7.35% for deposits below Rs 3 crore and 4.50% to 8% for deposits between Rs 3 crore and under Rs 5 crore. Short-term deposits of 7 to 14 days and 15 to 29 days offer 3% to 4.50%. Deposits of 30 to 45 days offer 3.25% to 4.50%, and 46 to 60 days return 4% to 5.50%. For deposits between 3 months 25 days and under 6 months, the range is 4.50% to 6.30%. Medium tenures such as 61 to 87 days and 88 days to 3 months 24 days offer between 4% and 5.80%.