Study in Germany, Ireland or US, UK? What foreign students are now picking

Rising tuition fees and higher proof-of-funds requirements in the traditional “big four” study-abroad destinations — Canada, the US, the UK and Australia — are prompting students to reassess where they want to study, according to a new report.

The “2026 Trends Report: Building and Rebuilding Global Education”, published by ApplyBoard, said international students are taking a more strategic approach to destination choices, placing affordability, employability and steady policies above prestige.

“Financial pressures and affordability are taking centre stage. Rising tuition fees and higher proof-of-funds requirements in traditional big four destinations are forcing students to rethink their options. Germany and Ireland are now widely viewed as some of the most affordable destinations, offering lower tuition fees and flexible post-study work windows,” the report said.

“France and Spain are attracting record enrolments, supported by national housing initiatives and simplified student visa routes,” it added. How are policy changes affecting traditional destinations? The report said ongoing policy tightening is reshaping the usual flow of international students to English-speaking countries. In Canada, new study permit issuances are expected to fall by 54 per cent year-over-year in 2025, while post-graduation work permit issuances could drop by 30 per cent. Australia and the UK continue to record steady numbers but face softer demand due to stricter compliance rules and rising living costs. According to the report, while global demand for international education remains steady, unpredictable policies in major destinations and broader economic pressures are pushing students and families in India to examine their return on investment more carefully.

“The decision to study abroad is now, more than ever, a financial calculation. For international students, the focus has shifted toward tangible outcomes, affordable education, post-study work opportunities, and destinations that offer policy consistency. Our 2026 report equips them with the insights to make informed decisions about where to study and how to build successful global careers,” said Meti Basiri, co-founder and CEO at ApplyBoard. Which countries outside the big four are gaining traction? The report noted that several non-anglophone destinations are refining their policies to welcome larger numbers of international students. Germany crossed 4,00,000 international students in the winter 2024-25 semester, supported by smoother study-to-work pathways and recent dual citizenship reforms. France is planning to host 30,000 Indian students by 2030, backed by clear employment routes and unified housing support.

South Korea and the United Arab Emirates are also expanding student enrolments through longer work rights and more efficient immigration systems. The report projects that global student mobility will continue to rise, potentially reaching 10 million international students by 2030, with movement shaped more by affordability and economic opportunity than tradition. What factors matter most to students? Cost of studying Q1 2024: 85.7% Q3 2024: 84.3% Q1 2025: 83.5% Q3 2025: 91.4% Post-study work opportunities Q1 2024: 73.1% Q3 2024: 68% Q1 2025: 71.8% Q3 2025: 87.8% Cost of living Q3 2025: 76.7% Opportunities to work while studying