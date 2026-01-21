One year of Trump's second term: How US immigration rules have changed

In the year since Donald Trump returned to the White House on January 20, 2025, the United States has pursued a markedly restrictive immigration agenda. The measures, implemented through executive orders, proclamations and enforcement actions, have tightened legal pathways and intensified deportations. For Indian nationals, who form a significant share of skilled migrants and students in the US, the impact has been significant.

A rapid executive push on day one

On his first day, Trump signed an executive order titled “Protecting the American People Against Invasion”, revoking several Biden-era immigration policies and directing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to prioritise enforcement against “inadmissible and removable” individuals, expand detention capacity and reinstate expedited removals. The order also restored the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office and imposed stricter limits on parole and Temporary Protected Status, according to the White House proclamation.

The order’s enforcement focus has contributed to greater scrutiny of visa holders, including H-1B professionals, with enhanced checks such as social media screening. This has, in turn, led to delays and denials for Indians seeking visa extensions or re-entry, as noted in a Forbes analysis of the 2026 immigration outlook. Border security and asylum restrictions The Trump administration declared a national emergency at the southern border and limited asylum access for those entering unlawfully. The Migration Policy Institute (MPI) reports that border encounters fell sharply, with monthly figures averaging around 7,000 between February and November 2025. The US also ended the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One appointment system and expanded expedited removal nationwide, contributing to faster deportations, according to DHS announcements and tracking by the National Association of Foreign Student Advisers (NAFSA).

Deportations surge Deportations have been a central pillar of the Trump administration’s strategy. DHS reported more than 605,000 deportations and over 595,000 arrests between January 20 and December 10, 2025, with total departures exceeding 2.5 million. Independent estimates by the New York Times and the MPI put deportations in the range of 540,000 to 622,000 over the first year. The MPI also highlighted that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests and detention numbers have increased sharply. For Indian nationals, deportations rose to over 3,000 in 2025, the highest since 2009, according to MPI and the New York Times analysis. Many of these cases involved visa overstays or minor violations, straining families and affecting remittance flows.