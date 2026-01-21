Trump to ICE on immigration crackdown: Name and shame 'vicious animals'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged federal immigration agencies to publicly share details of criminals they detain and deport, arguing that doing so would increase public support for enforcement operations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement should be more vocal about arrests and removals. “The Department of Homeland Security and ICE must start talking about the murderers and other criminals that they are capturing and taking out of the system. They are saving many innocent lives!” he wrote.

Linking immigration enforcement to crime, Trump pointed to Minnesota, claiming there were large numbers of criminals in the state. “There are thousands of vicious animals in Minnesota alone, which is why the crime stats are, Nationwide, the BEST EVER RECORDED!” he said.

He also called for greater disclosure from federal agencies. “Show the Numbers, Names, and Faces of the violent criminals, and show them NOW,” Trump wrote, adding that this would shift public opinion in favour of enforcement officers. “The people will start supporting the Patriots of ICE, instead of the highly paid troublemakers, anarchists, and agitators!” What is the legal pushback in Minnesota? Trump’s comments come as his administration faces legal resistance in Minnesota over an immigration enforcement surge in the state. On Monday, the Department of Justice asked a federal judge to dismiss a request by Minnesota leaders seeking to block the continued deployment of immigration agents. The move followed a lawsuit filed by the state of Minnesota and leaders in the Twin Cities, who argue the crackdown is unconstitutional.

Minnesota officials filed the case last week, describing the surge of federal agents as “a federal invasion” and citing violations of the 10th Amendment. The lawsuit came shortly after Illinois and the city of Chicago filed a separate case, accusing the Department of Homeland Security of terrorising residents through what they described as an “organised bombardment”. Trump and his administration have said the Constitution gives the federal government wide authority to enforce national immigration laws as it sees fit. Does Trump acknowledge mistakes by immigration officers? Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said immigration officers sometimes make errors, while continuing to defend the broader crackdown.

“They’re going to make mistakes. Sometimes ICE is going to be too rough with somebody or, you know, they deal with rough people, they’re going to make a mistake. Sometimes it can happen,” the president said. Is public support for the crackdown declining? Polling suggests public backing for Trump’s hard-line approach to immigration is weakening. According to a CBS News/YouGov poll released on Sunday: • More than six in 10 Americans said ICE is too tough when stopping and detaining people, up five percentage points since November. • A majority said ICE is making communities less safe.