Canada invites 1,000 massage therapists, dieticians, and others for PR

Are you keen on working and living in Canada? For professionals in healthcare and social services, the pathway remains open, with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada continuing to run targeted Express Entry draws for the sector.

On December 11, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada held the third Express Entry draw of the month, issuing 1,000 Invitations to Apply to candidates with experience in one of 37 healthcare and social services occupations. The round comes as Canada looks to meet growing demand across hospitals, long-term care facilities, community health services, and social support roles.

The latest category-based draw invited candidates with a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System score of 476. This represented a 14-point increase from the previous healthcare draw held on November 14, 2025. Candidates ranked 1,000 or above received an invitation, with the tie-breaking rule applied to profiles submitted before November 26, 2025, at 07:44:30 UTC.

While the cut-off rose compared to November, the December score remains below several healthcare thresholds seen earlier in 2025, keeping the door open for many professionals planning their move to Canada. Healthcare and social services eligibility explained To qualify under the healthcare and social services occupations category, applicants must meet specific work experience criteria set out by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. Candidates must have: • At least six months of full-time, continuous work experience within the last three years, or an equivalent amount of part-time experience • Work experience in one of the eligible healthcare or social services occupations

• Experience gained either in Canada or abroad • Fulfil all other requirements listed in the instructions for the round The focus remains on recent and specialised experience that matches Canada’s workforce needs in essential services. Occupations eligible under the healthcare and social services category The December 11 draw covered a wide range of roles across medical, allied health, and social care fields. Eligible occupations included: Animal health technologists and veterinary technicians Audiologists and speech language pathologists Cardiology technologists and electrophysiological diagnostic technologists Chiropractors Dental hygienists and dental therapists Dentists Dieticians and nutritionists General practitioners and family physicians

Licensed practical nurses Massage therapists Medical laboratory assistants and related technical occupations Medical laboratory technologists Medical radiation technologists Medical sonographers Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates Nurse practitioners Nursing co-ordinators and supervisors Occupational therapists Optometrists Other medical technologists and technicians Other professional occupations in health diagnosing and treating Other technical occupations in therapy and assessment Paramedical occupations Pharmacists Pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants Pharmacy technicians Physician assistants, midwives and allied health professionals Physiotherapists Psychologists Registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses Respiratory therapists, clinical perfusionists and cardiopulmonary technologists Social and community service workers Social workers Specialists in clinical and laboratory medicine

Specialists in surgery Therapists in counselling and related specialised therapies Veterinarians With healthcare-focused rounds appearing more often and three category-based draws already held in December, candidates in these occupations are being advised to keep their Express Entry profiles active and updated. Does international work experience count? Yes. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada allows candidates to qualify with work experience gained either in Canada or overseas. The key requirement is a minimum of six months of full-time, continuous experience, or the equivalent part-time work, completed within the last three years in an eligible occupation. What are the chances of receiving an invitation in future draws?

According to IRCC, outcomes depend on several factors, including a candidate’s CRS score, occupation, and the number of invitations issued in each round. In 2025, healthcare draws have seen CRS cut-offs ranging from 462 to 510, with invitation sizes varying between 500 and 4,000. Candidates whose scores fall within this range remain competitive as further draws are expected. What is Canada Express Entry? Express Entry is an online system used by the Canadian government to manage applications for permanent residency under key economic immigration programmes. It is not an immigration programme itself but a selection system covering the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, and the Canadian Experience Class.