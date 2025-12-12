Canada invites 1,000 massage therapists, dieticians, and others for PR

Are you keen on working and living in Canada? For professionals in healthcare and social services, the pathway remains open, with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada continuing to run targeted Express Entry draws for the sector.
On December 11, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada held the third Express Entry draw of the month, issuing 1,000 Invitations to Apply to candidates with experience in one of 37 healthcare and social services occupations. The round comes as Canada looks to meet growing demand across hospitals, long-term care facilities, community health services, and social support roles.
The latest category-based draw invited candidates with a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System score of 476. This represented a 14-point increase from the previous healthcare draw held on November 14, 2025. Candidates ranked 1,000 or above received an invitation, with the tie-breaking rule applied to profiles submitted before November 26, 2025, at 07:44:30 UTC.
While the cut-off rose compared to November, the December score remains below several healthcare thresholds seen earlier in 2025, keeping the door open for many professionals planning their move to Canada.
Healthcare and social services eligibility explained
To qualify under the healthcare and social services occupations category, applicants must meet specific work experience criteria set out by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Candidates must have:
• At least six months of full-time, continuous work experience within the last three years, or an equivalent amount of part-time experience
• Work experience in one of the eligible healthcare or social services occupations
• Experience gained either in Canada or abroad
• Fulfil all other requirements listed in the instructions for the round
The focus remains on recent and specialised experience that matches Canada’s workforce needs in essential services.
Occupations eligible under the healthcare and social services category
The December 11 draw covered a wide range of roles across medical, allied health, and social care fields. Eligible occupations included:
Animal health technologists and veterinary technicians
Audiologists and speech language pathologists
Cardiology technologists and electrophysiological diagnostic technologists
Chiropractors
Dental hygienists and dental therapists
Dentists
Dieticians and nutritionists
General practitioners and family physicians
Licensed practical nurses
Massage therapists
Medical laboratory assistants and related technical occupations
Medical laboratory technologists
Medical radiation technologists
Medical sonographers
Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates
Nurse practitioners
Nursing co-ordinators and supervisors
Occupational therapists
Optometrists
Other medical technologists and technicians
Other professional occupations in health diagnosing and treating
Other technical occupations in therapy and assessment
Paramedical occupations
Pharmacists
Pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants
Pharmacy technicians
Physician assistants, midwives and allied health professionals
Physiotherapists
Psychologists
Registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses
Respiratory therapists, clinical perfusionists and cardiopulmonary technologists
Social and community service workers
Social workers
Specialists in clinical and laboratory medicine
Specialists in surgery
Therapists in counselling and related specialised therapies
Veterinarians
With healthcare-focused rounds appearing more often and three category-based draws already held in December, candidates in these occupations are being advised to keep their Express Entry profiles active and updated.
Does international work experience count?
Yes. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada allows candidates to qualify with work experience gained either in Canada or overseas. The key requirement is a minimum of six months of full-time, continuous experience, or the equivalent part-time work, completed within the last three years in an eligible occupation.
What are the chances of receiving an invitation in future draws?
According to IRCC, outcomes depend on several factors, including a candidate’s CRS score, occupation, and the number of invitations issued in each round. In 2025, healthcare draws have seen CRS cut-offs ranging from 462 to 510, with invitation sizes varying between 500 and 4,000. Candidates whose scores fall within this range remain competitive as further draws are expected.
What is Canada Express Entry?
Express Entry is an online system used by the Canadian government to manage applications for permanent residency under key economic immigration programmes. It is not an immigration programme itself but a selection system covering the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, and the Canadian Experience Class.
Eligible candidates create an online profile and are assigned a Comprehensive Ranking System score based on factors such as age, education, work experience, and language ability.
How does the Express Entry system work?
The process begins with creating an online profile to check eligibility under one of the federal programmes. Eligible candidates enter the Express Entry pool, where profiles are ranked by CRS score. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada then conducts regular draws, inviting the highest-ranking candidates to apply for permanent residency.
Those who receive an Invitation to Apply have 60 days to submit a complete application. Once reviewed and approved, applicants and their accompanying family members are granted permanent resident status in Canada.