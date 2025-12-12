Home / Immigration / Over 6,700 Indians rescued from fake job rackets in Southeast Asia: Centre

Over 6,700 Indians rescued from fake job rackets in Southeast Asia: Centre

These figures stood at 2,265 in Cambodia, 2,290 in Lao PDR and 2,165 in Myanmar.

fake job
The scams, operating out of remote locations in Southeast Asia, have expanded rapidly over the past two years, often targeting unemployed youth through Telegram channels, WhatsApp groups and social media job posts.Photo: Shutterstock
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Centre on Thursday informed Parliament that it has rescued more than 6,700 Indian nationals trapped in cyber-fraud and fake job rackets operating across Southeast Asia, after being lured through deceptive recruitment schemes circulating on social media.
 
In a written response in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the government has taken “serious note” of cases in which fraudulent firms enticed Indians — including software engineers and young job seekers — to countries such as Cambodia, Myanmar and Lao PDR, only to force them to work in scam centres engaged in cybercrime and financial fraud.
 
Fake job offers, cybercrime hubs
 
According to Singh, these individuals typically reached scam centres “on their own volition” through unscrupulous recruitment agents, online advertisements and illegal travel routes, making it difficult for authorities to determine the total number of Indians still stranded.
 
The scams, operating out of remote locations in Southeast Asia, have expanded rapidly over the past two years, often targeting unemployed youth through Telegram channels, WhatsApp groups and social media job posts.
 
Government’s diplomatic interventions
 
The minister said India has repeatedly raised the issue at the political level with the governments of the affected countries. Indian embassies in Cambodia, Myanmar and Lao PDR have been actively coordinating with local ministries — including foreign affairs, immigration, home affairs and law enforcement — to enable rescue and repatriation.
 
As per the data shared, the number of Indians rescued so far includes:
 
  • 2,265 from Cambodia
  • 2,290 from Lao PDR
  • 2,165 from Myanmar
 
The time span for these rescue operations was not specified.
 
Multiple helplines and platforms for distressed Indians
 
Singh said the government has established several ways for Indians abroad to seek help, including:
 
  • Walk-ins at Missions/Posts
  • Email and multilingual emergency helplines
  • WhatsApp hotlines
  • MADAD grievance platform
  • CPGRAMS
  • eMigrate portal
 
Social media channels
 
The MADAD platform, launched in 2015, provides support for diaspora in distress, while CPGRAMS enables citizens to file grievances 24x7 with government departments.
 
Government cracks down on cyber-fraud rackets
 
To strengthen domestic monitoring, the Ministry of Home Affairs has set up the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) to combat cybercrime in a coordinated manner. The government and Indian Missions frequently issue advisories warning job seekers about fake overseas job offers.
 
"Our Missions in South-East Asian countries issued various detailed advisories, upon receiving such information on Indian nationals being lured by fake job rackets in South-East countries, to job seekers, and advise them to verify all antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before accepting any kind of employment offer and not be enticed and entrapped in the fraudulent job offers in these countries," Singh said.
   
Over 16,000 complaints from Indians abroad in 2024–25
 
Responding to a separate query, the minister revealed that from January 1, 2024 to November 30, 2025, the government received 16,127 complaints from Indians abroad:
 
  • 11,195 via MADAD
  • 4,932 via CPGRAMS
 
The top countries reporting the highest number of distress cases included Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the US, Oman, Kuwait and Canada.
 
With fake job rackets continuing to expand their digital reach, the Centre has urged Indian workers and job seekers to exercise caution, verify employment offers thoroughly, and avoid unregulated recruitment channels.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US embassy warns Indians against birth tourism, says visas will be denied

Canada Express Entry: 6,000 graduates, skilled workers invited for PR

Green Card vs Gold Card: How traditional route compares with Trump's plan

Strict English rules hit US truckers as Trump steps up his crackdown

New Zealand opens 2 new seasonal work visas: Who qualifies and how to apply

Topics :Fake jobs

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story