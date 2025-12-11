Home / Immigration / Canada Express Entry: 6,000 graduates, skilled workers invited for PR

Canada Express Entry: 6,000 graduates, skilled workers invited for PR

Canada Express Entry: Canada lowers its CEC cut-off after months of stagnation, giving relief to skilled workers and graduates already living and working in the country

Canada Express Entry (Photo: Shutterstock)
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Wednesday issued 6,000 invitations to apply through the Express Entry system for Canadian Experience Class candidates. It marked the largest CEC-focused draw since July 16, 2024, and signalled a shift after months of higher cut-offs and slow movement.
 
To be considered, candidates needed a Comprehensive Ranking System score of at least 520 and an Express Entry profile created before 5:30 p.m. UTC on July 15, 2025. The previous five CEC draws had held at 533 or 534, creating a sense of gridlock for many applicants hoping for a drop.
 
The draw was the second held in December. It followed the year’s biggest provincial nominee programme round on December 8, a large French-language proficiency draw on November 28, and another CEC round on November 26. With Wednesday’s invitations included, IRCC has issued 105,599 ITAs through Express Entry in 2025.
 
Officials have leaned heavily on provincial nominee rounds this year, while other invitations have gone to CEC candidates, applicants with French-language skills, and those in priority occupation categories.
 
What is the Canadian Experience Class pathway?
The Canadian Experience Class is part of the federal Express Entry system and caters to skilled temporary foreign workers and international graduates already living in the country. It offers a route to permanent residence for people who can show at least one year of recent skilled Canadian work experience.
 
IRCC uses this stream to select individuals who already know the workplace culture and have settled into local roles. It also gives added weight to Canadian experience in the Comprehensive Ranking System, which raises the chances of receiving an invitation.
 
What are the key features of the Canadian experience class(CEC) route?
• It is meant for temporary foreign workers and international graduates already in Canada.
• Processing is quicker than many other routes, often completed in three or four months.
• Canadian work experience boosts a candidate’s CRS score within Express Entry.
 
Who is eligible to apply under the Canadian experience class(CEC)?
• At least one year of full-time skilled Canadian work experience in the past three years in NOC skill type 0, A, or B.
• English or French language scores that meet the required Canadian Language Benchmark level.
• A Canadian education credential or a foreign qualification assessed for equivalency.
 
How does the application process unfold?
• Candidates create an Express Entry profile and include their Canadian work history.
• They enter the pool with other eligible applicants.
• IRCC runs draws and invites those with higher CRS scores.
• Once invited, candidates submit a complete application for permanent residence.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

