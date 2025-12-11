US embassy warns Indians against birth tourism, says visas will be denied

The United States will deny tourist visas to applicants intending to give birth in the country with the aim of securing American citizenship for their child, the US Embassy in India said on Thursday.

US citizenship for the child. This is not permitted," the Embassy said in a social media post on X.

This is not the first time the US government has made such an announcement. Earlier this year, the US Mission to Nigeria also warned: “Using your visa to travel for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States so that your child will have US citizenship is not permitted”.

Under the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, anyone born on US soil is automatically granted citizenship, regardless of the parents' immigration status. Donald Trump has been a long-time critic of the practice, describing it as the misuse of citizenship laws. The White House has also previously claimed that some organised groups have been helping women exploit a loophole to obtain citizenship for their babies. US President has been a long-time critic of the practice, describing it as the misuse of citizenship laws. The White House has also previously claimed that some organised groups have been helping women exploit a loophole to obtain citizenship for their babies.