Canada Express Entry: 3,000 with Canadian work experience invited for PR

Canada invites 3,000 workers under the Express Entry system's Canadian Experience Class, with CRS cut-off dropping to 521 in the June 26, 2025 draw

So far this year, the IRCC has issued 41,845 ITAs under Express Entry. Photo: Shutterstock
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Canada on Thursday invited 3,000 foreign nationals to apply for permanent residency through its Express Entry system, with the latest draw focusing on those with Canadian work experience.
 
The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued 3,000 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) in a draw held on June 26, 2025, targeting Canadian Experience Class (CEC) candidates who scored at least 521 points in the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS). This was eight points lower than the previous CEC draw on June 12.
 
According to the IRCC’s 2025–2027 Immigration Levels Plan, the government is looking to admit 124,680 new permanent residents through Express Entry pathways this year.
 
To be eligible for this round, candidates had to:
 
Score at least 521 in the CRS; and
Have submitted their Express Entry profile before 3:56 p.m. UTC on November 21, 2024.
 
Sixth Express Entry draw this month
 
This is the sixth Express Entry draw in June. It follows:
 
A Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) draw on June 23
A CEC draw on June 12
A smaller PNP draw on June 10
 
So far this year, the IRCC has issued 41,845 ITAs under Express Entry. Most draws in 2025 have targeted provincial nominees, followed by CEC candidates and those in priority categories such as French-language speakers and health or education-related occupations.
 
Number of Express Entry draws in 2025 by category:
 
PNP: 11
CEC: 6
French-language proficiency: 3
Healthcare and social services: 2
Education: 1
 
The June 26 draw is the first time since February that CEC draws have occurred in two consecutive weeks.
 
Who qualifies for the Canadian Experience Class
 
The Canadian Experience Class is one of three federal immigration programmes under Express Entry. It is meant for skilled workers with Canadian work experience.
 
To be eligible, applicants must:
 
• Have completed at least one year of full-time (or equivalent part-time) skilled work in Canada in the last three years, in occupations listed under TEER 0, 1, 2, or 3
• Meet language requirements: CLB 7 for TEER 0 or 1 jobs, and CLB 5 for TEER 2 or 3 jobs, in either English or French
• Be admissible to Canada (with no major medical or criminal concerns)
• Create an Express Entry profile
 
Unlike other federal programmes, the CEC does not require proof of settlement funds, making it a more accessible route for candidates already living and working in Canada.
 
“Higher language scores and Canadian education can help push up your CRS score, which directly affects your chances of selection,” said Sonia Dhillon, a regulated immigration consultant based in Toronto.
 
What happens after receiving an ITA
 
Those who received an Invitation to Apply (ITA) in the June 26 draw now have 60 days to submit a complete application.
 
Steps after receiving an ITA:
 
Log into the IRCC account and accept the ITA within the deadline
Gather required documents, including:
Passport
Language test results (IELTS, CELPIP, or TEF)
Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) for foreign degrees
Canadian work experience proof (T4s, reference letters, pay slips)
Police certificates and medical examination results
Submit the final application online via the IRCC portal
 
The application fee for adults is around CAD 1,365 in 2025.
 
IRCC typically processes CEC applications in about six months. Once approved, candidates receive a Confirmation of Permanent Residence (COPR). Those already in Canada may complete a virtual landing, while others must travel to the country to activate their PR status.

