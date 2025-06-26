Indian F-1 visa applicants: Reveal all social media usernames from 5 years

Indian students applying for a US student visa will now face stricter screening requirements, with consular staff warning of possible denials if social media details are left out of the visa form.

The US embassy in India posted on X on Thursday, “Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form. Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit.”

In the same thread, the embassy cautioned that, “Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.”

Privacy settings must be public Earlier this week, on June 23, the embassy issued another notice specifically for student and exchange visa categories. “Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to public to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under US law,” it said in a post. This advisory follows the resumption of F-1 student visa processing in India after a brief suspension earlier this month. The restart comes with more intensive background checks, including a closer look at online presence.

DS-160 form must now be submitted before booking slots In another procedural change, applicants now have to complete and submit the DS-160 form before scheduling an appointment. Previously, it was possible to book an interview slot and then finish the form later. That has now been reversed. “The recent updates to the US visa application process, particularly concerning the DS-160 form and appointment scheduling, are designed to enhance the overall efficiency and security of the system,” said Varun Singh, managing director at XIPHIAS Immigration, speaking to Business Standard. “By requiring applicants to complete the DS-160 form prior to scheduling an appointment, the US Department of State ensures that consular officers have access to accurate and complete information ahead of interviews.”

DS-160 barcode number must match appointment Applicants also need to double-check that the barcode number on the DS-160 confirmation page matches the number used to book the appointment. If there’s a mismatch, they’ll be turned away from the interview and must reschedule using the correct form. This correction cannot be made by consular staff. “It’s important for applicants to ensure that the DS-160 confirmation number matches the one used to schedule their appointment,” said Singh. “If discrepancies are found, applicants will need to reschedule their appointments using the correct DS-160 barcode number, as consular sections cannot modify or update these numbers on behalf of applicants.”

What’s changed for Indian F-1 visa applicants • Must list all social media usernames from past 5 years on DS-160 • F, M, J visa applicants asked to keep profiles public for vetting • DS-160 must be submitted before scheduling appointment • Barcode on form must match booking or interview will be cancelled • Applicants must reschedule if details don’t match; embassy can’t fix it Why the changes matter • Cuts down on fake or duplicate bookings by requiring completed forms first • Allows consular officers to review full data ahead of interview • Reduces last-minute mistakes in application details