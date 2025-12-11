Green Card vs Gold Card: How traditional route compares with Trump's plan

US President Donald Trump has formally rolled out a new ‘Gold Card’ visa programme, a premium immigration route pitched as a way to draw top talent into the United States. Under the plan, foreign nationals can secure permanent residency by paying $1 million to the US Treasury. The White House is presenting it as a quick route for individuals and a tool for companies looking to keep high-skilled foreign workers.

But how does the Gold Card compare with a regular Green Card?

“A Green Card and a Gold Card sound similar, but they belong to two very different immigration frameworks and serve very different purposes,” said Varun Singh, MD, XIPHIAS Immigration.

“A Green Card refers specifically to the United States’ Permanent Resident Card. It gives long-term residency rights, the ability to live and work anywhere in the US, and, after a qualifying period, the option to apply for citizenship. It is tied to the US immigration system and comes with strict quotas, annual caps, and extensive vetting,” said Singh. “A Gold Card, on the other hand, is not a US document. It is a category used by several other countries, for example, the UAE’s 10-year Golden Visa or Taiwan’s Employment Gold Card, to grant long-term residency to investors, highly skilled professionals, or entrepreneurs,” he explained.

“These programmes are created to attract talent and capital, and the requirements, benefits, and validity vary widely by country.” “In short: a Green Card is US-specific and is essentially permanent residency. A Gold Card is a broader umbrella term used globally for long-term residency or talent visas, but it is not permanent residency in the same sense and is governed by each country’s individual rules,” Singh said. What is the Gold Card? The Gold Card is a new visa-based immigration programme launched by President Trump. It offers “lawful permanent residence” in the United States, similar to a Green Card, but through a financial contribution rather than the usual employment or family-based routes.

Once approved, the card offers a path to US citizenship through the standard naturalisation timeline. For individuals, the price is $1,000,000, plus a $15,000 non-refundable processing fee paid to the Department of Homeland Security. After vetting, the applicant must provide a $1 million “gift” to the US government, which is counted as proof that the person will “substantially benefit the United States.” Other charges may apply depending on the applicant’s circumstances. Corporations can also sponsor employees. The fee is $2,000,000 per worker under the ‘Trump Corporate Gold Card’ route. Employers pay a $15,000 processing fee per employee and the $2 million contribution after background checks.

The programme also lets companies move the original $2 million contribution to a new employee without repeating the payment, though this involves a 1 per cent annual maintenance fee and a 5 per cent transfer fee for fresh vetting by DHS. All funds collected under the scheme go to the US Treasury, with the administration saying the money will support commerce and public finances. What is a green card? A Green Card, officially called a Permanent Resident Card, gives non-US citizens the legal right to live and work permanently in the United States. It acts as proof of “lawful permanent resident” status. While the card is no longer consistently green, the title has stayed.

There are several ways to get one: • Family: Through sponsorship by a US citizen or permanent resident relative • Employment: Through a job offer, extraordinary ability, or investment under the EB-5 programme • Diversity lottery: Through the annual lottery scheme • Asylum or refugee status: Through protection routes How do qualifications differ for a Green Card and a Gold Card? A Green Card can be earned through multiple immigration pathways, including family sponsorship, skilled employment, extraordinary-ability visas, the diversity lottery, and humanitarian protection. Even investor categories require putting money into a business and creating jobs.

The Gold Card removes these steps. Eligibility is based almost entirely on the applicant’s capacity to make a large payment to the US government. No job creation, employer sponsorship, or business investment is required. What does each route cost? Most Green Card routes do not involve paying the government large sums of money. Even the EB-5 investor visa depends on investment in a real business. The Gold Card is built around a one-time financial contribution ($1 million for individuals or $2 million for sponsored employees). This payment replaces the job-creation test and creates a premium route for wealthy applicants.

How do the processes compare? A Green Card can take years because of paperwork, quotas, and country-based waiting lists. The Gold Card is promoted as a faster alternative. By shifting the burden from employment checks to a financial contribution, the process is designed to move more quickly, though security screening still applies. Who is each route intended for? Green Cards cater to families, workers, international students, refugees, and investors planning long-term business activity. The Gold Card is much narrower. It targets high-net-worth individuals and companies willing to pay to keep specialised workers. It is not intended for regular immigrants or even most skilled professionals.