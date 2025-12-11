Home / Immigration / Strict English rules hit US truckers as Trump steps up his crackdown

Strict English rules hit US truckers as Trump steps up his crackdown

Bloomberg report shows rising enforcement, industry fears and licence uncertainty

Donald Trump, Trump
Donald Trump, Trump(Photo: Reuters)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 3:55 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
A new enforcement drive under the Trump administration is reshaping the US trucking industry, with commercial drivers being taken off the road for failing English-language checks. The developments were first reported by Bloomberg, based on federal data, industry interviews and policy documents.
 
According to Bloomberg, law enforcement officers have been instructed to assess drivers’ ability to read and speak English, with those deemed insufficiently proficient placed out of service.
 
The Department of Transportation issued fresh guidance in June following an executive order from President Donald Trump.
 
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement quoted by Bloomberg that federal law requires commercial drivers to understand English road signs and communicate effectively for safety.
 
The resulting surge in enforcement has led to more than 9,500 cases of truckers being pulled off the road since late June, Bloomberg’s analysis of federal records shows. Texas and Wyoming have recorded the most actions.
 

Industry disruption deepens

Trucking companies told Bloomberg that the rule has created operational chaos.
 
Vadym Shpak, who runs an Illinois-based fleet, said he has had to arrange flights and rental cars for stranded drivers, most of whom are foreign-born. Insurance costs have also risen due to the spike in violations.
 
Bloomberg reports that fear of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity and language checks is causing some drivers to avoid certain states altogether. This reduces driver supply temporarily and pushes up freight rates in those areas.
 
Shelley Simpson, chief executive officer of JB Hunt Transport Services Inc., told a recent industry conference, cited by Bloomberg, that as many as 400,000 drivers, or about 11 per cent of the workforce, could leave the sector in the next few years because of immigration-linked enforcement.
 

Legal and political controversy

Bloomberg’s reporting highlights widespread criticism from immigrant-rights groups and labour advocates, who argue that roadside English assessments are subjective and prone to bias. Lawyers say the “you know it when you hear it” guidance leaves enormous discretion to officers.
 
The administration has also attempted to restrict commercial licences for non-citizens and those with temporary immigration status. Although a federal court has paused parts of the rule, Bloomberg notes that several states have already stopped processing licence renewals for affected groups.
 

Uncertainty for workers

Multiple immigrant drivers interviewed by Bloomberg described the impact as immediate and severe, with some losing work, some unable to renew licences and many delaying family or immigration plans. The administration has signalled it will continue pursuing tighter controls, keeping the trucking industry in a prolonged phase of uncertainty.
 
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New Zealand opens 2 new seasonal work visas: Who qualifies and how to apply

New US tourist visa rule: Share your social media history before you travel

Trump's immigration enforcement separates thousands of migrant families

Gold card visa goes live with $1 mn fee and EB-1, EB-2 green card promises

EU nations open door to faster migrant removals and tougher rights limits

Topics :US jobsTrump administrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story