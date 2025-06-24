Home / Immigration / Canada invites 503 foreigners through Express Entry for permanent residency

Canada invites 503 foreigners through Express Entry for permanent residency

Canada invited 503 candidates under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) in its June 23, 2025 Express Entry draw, requiring a minimum CRS score of 742

Canada's PNP allows provinces and territories to nominate individuals for permanent residence based on regional labour market needs. Photo: Shutterstock
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on June 23, 2025, invited 503 candidates to apply for permanent residence under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), in the fifth Express Entry draw of the month.
 
Candidates needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 742 and must have created their Express Entry profile before May 30, 2025, to be considered.
 
This draw follows earlier selections this month targeting candidates under the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) and category-based draws for healthcare and social services professionals.
 
Express Entry activity in 2025
 
As of June 23, IRCC has issued a total of 38,845 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) through Express Entry in 2025. A majority of these draws have focused on PNP and CEC candidates.
 
Breakdown of Express Entry draws in 2025 so far:
 
Provincial nominee program (PNP): 11
Canadian Experience Class (CEC): 5
French-language proficiency: 3
Healthcare and social services: 2
Education: 1
 
What candidates should do after receiving an ITA
 
Those invited on June 23 have 60 days to submit a complete application through their Express Entry account. The process involves:
 
• Collecting documents such as passports, English or French test scores, job reference letters, proof of funds, and police certificates
• Submitting the permanent residence application online
• Paying application fees (around CAD 1,365 per adult)
• Completing medical exams and providing biometrics if requested
 
IRCC targets a processing time of six months. Approved applicants will receive a Confirmation of Permanent Residence (COPR).
 
Those already in Canada may complete the process through a virtual landing. Others will need to travel to Canada to activate their permanent residence.
 
How the Provincial Nominee Program works
 
The PNP allows provinces and territories to nominate individuals for permanent residence based on regional labour market needs. Each participating province runs its own PNP streams with specific criteria and occupations in demand.
 
Some PNP streams are aligned with Express Entry, awarding nominated candidates an extra 600 CRS points, which nearly guarantees an ITA in a federal draw.
 
The program enables:
 
• Targeted selection of skilled workers and entrepreneurs
• Faster processing times in some streams
• Broader distribution of newcomers across Canada
 
Quebec does not take part in the PNP and has its own system for selecting economic immigrants.

