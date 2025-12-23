Canada, Latvia, US top study picks for Indian students abroad: Niti Aayog

Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany have emerged as the top five international higher education destinations for Indian students, while Latvia has the highest share of Indian students among its international student population, according to a report released by Niti Aayog on Monday.

In 2024, Canada hosted the largest number of Indian students, with 427,000 travelling to the country for higher education. The US followed with 337,630 Indian students, while the UK hosted 185,000. Australia received 122,202 Indian students and Germany 42,997, the report said.

India, the report noted, remains the world’s largest source country of international students, with more than 1.335 million Indians studying overseas in 2024. It also has the largest higher education age cohort globally, with 155 million people in the 18–23 age group.

“In 2024, for every one international student coming to India, 28 Indian students went abroad,” the report said, pointing to the scale of outward student mobility. Key points from the report Total Indian students studying overseas in 2024: 1.335 million Indian students in Canada (2024): 427,000 Indian students in the US (2024): 337,630 Indian students in the UK (2024): 185,000 Indian students in Australia (2024): 122,202 Indian students in Germany (2024): 42,997 Combined Indian students in Canada, US, UK and Australia: About 850,000 Estimated spend by Indian students abroad (2023–24): Rs 2.9 trillion Highest share of Indian students by destination:

Latvia: 17.4 per cent Ireland: 15.3 per cent Germany: 10.1 per cent Top Indian states sending students abroad (2020 data): Andhra Pradesh: 35,614 Punjab: 33,412 Maharashtra: 29,079 Outward remittances under LRS for education: 2014: Rs 975 crore 2024: Rs 29,000 crore Top source countries of foreign students in India (2021–22): Nepal Afghanistan United States Bangladesh United Arab Emirates Where are Indian students going According to the report, Canada, the US, the UK and Australia together hosted about 850,000 Indian students, who spent Rs 2.9 trillion on higher education during 2023–24. It also recorded a high concentration of Indian students in some smaller European destinations. Latvia had the highest share, with Indians accounting for 17.4 per cent of its international student population, followed by Ireland at 15.3 per cent and Germany at 10.1 per cent.

State-level data, based on figures from 2020, showed Andhra Pradesh as the largest source of Indian students going overseas, with 35,614 students. Punjab followed with 33,412, while Maharashtra sent 29,079 students abroad for higher education. The report also pointed to a sharp rise in outward remittances by Indian students under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme. Annual remittances increased from Rs 975 crore in 2014 to Rs 29,000 crore in 2024. Who is coming to India to study On inbound mobility, the report presented data for the 2021–22 academic year. Nepal, Afghanistan, the US, Bangladesh and the UAE were the top source countries for foreign students studying in India during this period.