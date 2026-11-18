Canada’s immigration department reduced its backlog of applications awaiting a decision to 1.5 million in September, offering relief to foreign nationals waiting for permanent residence, work permits, study permits and citizenship.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) had 1,508,675 applications awaiting finalisation as of September 30, down 35,180 from the previous month, according to data released on November 17. The department finalised 3,001,860 applications between January and September, including 311,510 in September alone.

Permanent residence applications decline

The number of permanent residence (PR) applications awaiting a decision fell to 707,405 at the end of September, a decrease of 7,935 from August.

Economic immigration applications accounted for a considerable share of the reduction. Their pending inventory declined by 6,545 to 250,010.

This category includes several pathways through which skilled foreign workers can seek permanent residence in Canada. These programmes are relevant to Indian professionals looking to settle in the country. However, a fall in the overall inventory does not establish that processing times have improved for every PR programme. Applicants’ waiting periods can differ depending on the immigration stream, application completeness and individual circumstances. Citizenship applications also fall Canada also reported a reduction in its citizenship application inventory. The total number of citizenship applications awaiting finalisation declined 2.1 per cent month-on-month to 453,335 as of September 30. This includes applications for citizenship grants as well as proof of citizenship.

Citizenship grant applications, specifically, fell by 4,475 to 322,650 during September. Meanwhile, Canada welcomed 245,900 new citizens between January and September 2026. Of these, 27,940 citizenship applications were finalised in September. The figures suggest that the department has continued processing citizenship applications while reducing the number awaiting decisions. Temporary residence backlog also eases Temporary residence applications also contributed to the overall decline in the inventory. Applications for work permits, study permits and visitor visas recorded month-on-month reductions in September. These categories matter particularly to Indian nationals, who form a significant applicant group across Canada's international education and temporary work programmes. A lower inventory could ease pressure on the processing system. However, applicants should not assume that the reduction will translate into faster decisions for every visa category.