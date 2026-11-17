The US Department of Labor (DOL) has proposed a comprehensive revision of its Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme, a mandatory step for most employers sponsoring foreign workers for green cards under the EB-2 and EB-3 employment-based categories.

The proposal, announced on November 16, is the first major rewrite of PERM regulations since 2004. It seeks to strengthen the requirement for employers to demonstrate that hiring a foreign worker will not affect employment opportunities for American workers.

For Indian professionals, particularly those working in the US on H-1B visas and waiting for employment-based green cards, the proposed changes could mean longer recruitment processes and fewer opportunities for employer sponsorship.

Online recruitment to replace newspaper advertisements Under the proposed rules, employers would have to modernise their recruitment practices. Traditional print newspaper advertisements would be replaced by online recruitment methods, including company websites, job portals, social media platforms, job fairs and campus recruitment. Employers will have to advertise positions for at least 90 calendar days and demonstrate that they made genuine efforts to find qualified American workers before sponsoring a foreign candidate. This could increase the time and administrative work involved in filing PERM applications. Employers would also need to maintain stronger records to demonstrate that they followed the required recruitment procedures. Schedule A exemption may be removed One of the significant proposed changes is the removal of Schedule A, which allowed certain occupations to bypass the regular PERM labour market test.

The exemption covers occupations such as professional nurses and physical therapists, as well as certain individuals with exceptional ability in the sciences or arts. If the proposal is implemented, employers sponsoring workers in these categories would also have to complete the standard PERM process. This could increase the compliance burden for employers and potentially delay green card applications for workers who currently benefit from the exemption. Employers with recent layoffs face tighter restrictions The proposal also seeks to introduce stricter conditions for companies that have recently laid off American employees. Employers that have laid off US workers in the same or similar occupations in the relevant area of employment during the previous two years could face restrictions on filing PERM applications for those positions.

Additional reporting and job-offer requirements could also apply if layoffs take place after an application has been submitted. The proposed provision could affect technology companies and other employers that have reduced their workforce in recent years but continue to seek foreign professionals for similar roles. What it means for Indian green card applicants PERM is an important stage in the employment-based green card process for many Indian H-1B visa holders. Under the existing system, employers generally need to obtain labour certification before filing an immigrant petition under the EB-2 or EB-3 categories. The proposed changes could affect applicants in three ways: Longer waiting periods: The extended recruitment requirements could add time before employers can submit PERM applications.