A study by a Harvard economist has found that skilled immigration, including workers entering the US on H-1B visas, lowers the wages of American graduates, with the impact particularly sharp in computing and engineering jobs.

The research found that US workers with science and engineering degrees earned 3.5 per cent less than they would have in the absence of temporary high-skilled immigration programmes between 2012 and 2024, according to Bloomberg. “Downward pressure” on wages is significantly higher for some specialised fields, with American workers holding master’s degrees in computing and electrical and computer engineering earning roughly 16 per cent less.

The findings come at a time when President Donald Trump’s administration is tightening immigration rules for skilled foreign workers, arguing that overseas hiring affects employment opportunities and pay for American professionals. The findings could also add to the debate over the role of Indian technology professionals, who account for a substantial share of H-1B visa holders.

The study was conducted by George Borjas, a professor of economics and social policy at Harvard Kennedy School and a former member of Trump's Council of Economic Advisers. It was published by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), according to Bloomberg. Technology and engineering workers face greater pressure Borjas analysed US census data covering 2012 to 2024 to assess how skilled immigration affected the earnings of American workers. The research found that the impact was not uniform across professions. Workers in science, technology and engineering faced greater wage pressure because these sectors depend more heavily on temporary skilled foreign workers. The biggest impact was recorded among American professionals with master’s degrees in computing and electrical and computer engineering. Their earnings were approximately 16 per cent lower than what they might have received without the inflow of skilled immigrants.

Across sectors, American workers holding bachelor's or master's degrees experienced an average wage reduction of 1.3 per cent. However, the study also acknowledged that skilled immigrants contribute to higher production and economic activity. These gains increased wages by 1.4 per cent, partly offsetting the downward pressure caused by additional competition in the labour market. Why the findings matter for H-1B workers The H-1B programme allows US employers to recruit foreign professionals for specialised occupations, particularly in technology, engineering and scientific research. Indian professionals are among the largest beneficiaries of this route, with technology companies relying on the programme to recruit workers for roles that require specialised skills.

The findings could strengthen arguments among those seeking tighter restrictions on the programme. Borjas has previously published research on skilled immigration, including a paper earlier this year that supported the case for imposing a six-figure fee on H-1B work visas. However, the study does not establish that every foreign worker hired through the H-1B programme directly replaces an American employee. Its findings examine the broader relationship between skilled immigration and wage levels. Trump administration tightens restrictions The research comes amid a series of immigration measures introduced by the Trump administration. In September, Trump signed an executive order renewing a $100,000 fee for companies seeking to hire H-1B workers. The measure had previously faced a legal challenge.

In October, the administration suspended eight major technology companies, including Microsoft and Adobe, from sponsoring foreign workers for green cards. Vice-President JD Vance argued that these companies were replacing laid-off American employees with skilled foreign workers who could be paid less. For Indian professionals planning to work in the US, the findings highlight the growing political and economic scrutiny surrounding skilled immigration. However, the debate is not limited to wage competition. US companies also depend on foreign professionals to fill specialised positions, while restrictions on hiring could affect recruitment costs and access to skilled talent. The study adds fresh evidence to an increasingly contested debate over whether skilled immigration benefits the wider economy or comes at the expense of domestic workers.