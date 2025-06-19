Home / Immigration / Canada's Strong Borders Act: Tough new rules to hit visa holders, migrants

Canada's Strong Borders Act: Tough new rules to hit visa holders, migrants

Canada's Strong Borders Act could reshape visa and asylum rules, affecting Indian migrants among others, with stricter deadlines, new powers and faster decisions

Mark Carney
Mark Carney (Photo: Reuters)
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 12:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Canada on Wednesday released details of its proposed Strong Borders Act, a Bill that could reshape how the country handles temporary residents and asylum seekers. The legislation, if passed, would allow authorities to suspend or cancel immigration documents, introduce stricter rules on asylum eligibility, and improve information-sharing across government.
 
The proposed changes are expected to affect a wide range of immigrants, including Indian nationals, who continue to represent a large share of Canada’s temporary and permanent migration flows. As of January 1, 2025, Canada had around 3.02 million temporary residents—students, workers and others—accounting for 7.3% of the country’s total population. India remains the top source of new permanent residents, and Indian nationals are also a notable presence among asylum seekers. Total asylum claims had reached a record high of 470,029 by April 1, 2025.
 
What is the Strong Borders Act?
 
Introduced by Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree on June 3, 2025, the Strong Borders Act is intended to address growing concerns over irregular border crossings, asylum backlogs and fraud within the immigration system.
 
The Bill is structured around four key pillars:
 
1. Control over immigration documents
2. Domestic information sharing
3. Streamlined asylum claim processing
4. Protection of asylum system integrity
 
Control over immigration documents
 
The Bill proposes to give the Canadian government broad powers to cancel, suspend or modify immigration documents, such as visas, eTAs, and permits. These actions would be allowed when deemed to be in the "public interest".
 
Examples of "public interest" include:
 
Responding to national emergencies or health risks
Preventing fraud in immigration programmes
Addressing large-scale misuse of public services
 
The decision to use these powers would lie with the Governor in Council (the Governor General acting on Cabinet advice). Changes to immigration documents would not automatically affect someone’s status under existing laws.
 
Streamlining information sharing
 
To reduce duplication and administrative delays, the Act proposes easier data-sharing between Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and provincial or territorial partners. This would:
 
• Allow direct transfer of applicant data
• Enforce clear privacy rules and legal safeguards
• Ban provincial governments from sharing this data internationally unless authorised
 
Information-sharing agreements will include boundaries on how the data may be used.
 
Reforming asylum processing
 
The Act introduces several changes to speed up and simplify asylum decisions:
 
• All asylum claims will follow a standardised process, whether made at the border or inland
• Online systems will support claim submissions
• Only individuals physically present in Canada may have their claims assessed
• Inactive or withdrawn claims may be cleared out quickly
• Children and vulnerable claimants will receive support through designated representatives
 
IRB referrals will happen faster, and those choosing to leave will face quicker removals.
 
New rules on asylum claim eligibility
 
Two new conditions would limit when claims can be referred to the IRB:
 
• Asylum seekers must apply within one year of entering Canada (post-June 24, 2020)
• Irregular entrants must apply within 14 days of crossing into Canada
 
Claims made after these timeframes would be ineligible but claimants may still file for a Pre-Removal Risk Assessment (PRRA).
 
Impact on Indian nationals
 
While there is no specific breakdown by nationality for 2025, Indian nationals are known to be a major segment among temporary residents, especially students and workers. The new rules may bring:
 
• Tighter scrutiny on visa extensions and new applications
• Stricter timelines for those considering asylum claims
• Changes to how their data is shared between governments
 
The Bill awaits parliamentary approval. Once passed, asylum ineligibility rules would apply to all claims filed on or after June 3, 2025.
 
Officials say implementation will involve close coordination with provinces and regular assessments to track the impact of the reforms.
 
“Asylum decisions should be timely and fair, and the system must have integrity,” said Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety.
 
The government has said it will monitor the rollout to ensure vulnerable individuals are not left behind as the system changes.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US resumes student visa but anti-American social media posts risk rejection

1 million immigrants leave US labour force in 2 months amid Trump crackdown

Immigrants must pay back to America, act like guests: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Germany needs 500,000 immigrants yearly, but 43% may not stay for long

First batch of Indian caregivers head to Japan amid worker shortage woes

Topics :Canada ImmigrationBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story