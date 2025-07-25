Home / Immigration / India-UK FTA offers 1,800 UK visas for chefs, yoga experts, musicians

India-UK FTA offers 1,800 UK visas for chefs, yoga experts, musicians

India-UK FTA allows chefs, yoga experts, musicians and other professionals to work in Britain, with 1,800 visas offered annually for niche roles

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India speak during a press conference after signing a free trade agreement at Chequers near Aylesbury, England, Thursday, July 24, 2025.(Photo:PTI)
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chefs, yoga experts, architects, musicians and other skilled professionals are now officially part of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signed on Thursday, July 25. The long-negotiated deal includes provisions that allow Indian professionals to work in the UK across 35 service sectors for up to two years.
 
According to the Indian government, the agreement will open up opportunities for more than 1,800 Indian chefs, yoga instructors and classical musicians to work in Britain every year.
 
Visa access for services professionals
 
In a statement, the government said the services sector stands to benefit from broader market access across information technology, finance, law, education, and digital trade. The agreement also streamlines entry routes for Indian professionals, including those on short-term contracts or intra-company transfers.
 
“Indian professionals, including those deployed by companies to work in the UK across all services sectors, professionals deployed on contracts such as architects, engineers, chefs, yoga instructors, and musicians, will benefit from simplified visa procedures and liberalised entry categories, making it easier for talent to work in the UK,” the statement said.
 
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the FTA improves mobility for Indian workers in key sectors by easing entry rules for contractual service providers, business visitors and independent professionals.
 
“This FTA will serve as a catalyst for inclusive growth, benefiting farmers, artisans, workers, MSMEs, start-ups, and innovators, while safeguarding India’s core interests,” said Goyal.
 
Recognition of qualifications and regulatory carve-outs
 
Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), told Business Line India had agreed to recognise UK qualifications in select fields such as law and accounting. However, he added that legal services remain off-limits, and that mutual recognition frameworks are still missing in most regulated professions.
 
“The agreement ensures no caps on the number of UK service providers, and offers commercial presence rights (Mode 3) across multiple domains,” said Srivastava. “But India has retained key regulatory carve-outs, especially in legal services, taxation, and national security.”
 
UK offer limited on professional mobility
 
Compared to India’s commitments, the UK has been more reserved in its services offer. Srivastava pointed out that while Britain has offered commercial presence rights in fields like computer services, consultancy, and environmental services, its commitments on labour mobility are narrow.
 
“The UK has offered an annual quota of 1,800 visas for niche roles including yoga instructors and classical musicians, but it has not made binding commitments on broader visa categories, including business visitors or IT professionals,” he said.
 
He also noted that the UK has not agreed to reinstate post-study work visas for Indian students, and that the FTA does not alter Britain's points-based immigration system. Indian professionals will still have to meet the existing requirements for education, salary, and job offers to qualify.
 
India’s global talent moment
 
Srikanth Iyengar, CEO of upGrad Enterprise, told Business Standard the FTA signals a turning point in how Indian talent is seen abroad.
 
“This FTA marks a landmark shift in how Indian talent is perceived globally, from back-office support to front-line value creation. India has the strongest advantage – the people advantage. When channelled through structured mobility pathways like these, we are capable of reshaping global talent ecosystems,” Iyengar told Business Standard.
 
But he added that mobility alone would not suffice in today’s competitive environment.
 
“We must pair it with cultural fluency, compliance-ready skilling, and demand-aligned training. With the right interventions from industry and government, Indian professionals are ready to lead transformation across high-impact sectors. The world is more competitive than ever, and India’s moment is now,” he said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian passport rises in 2025 index. Now, visit 59 visa-free countries

Thailand-Cambodia conflict: Indian tourists must avoid these 7 places

US to green card holders, visitors: Carry ID at all times or risk fine

No F-1 visa slot in India? Students can try other countries-but it's risky

India-UK deal clears visa path for Indians chasing UK jobs: Explained

Topics :UK VisaIndia-UK Free TradeBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story