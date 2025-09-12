Canada visa wait times: Get PR card in 36 days, work visa in 8 weeks

Planning to get Canada’s permanent residency, apply for a work permit, or visit as a tourist? Indians looking at any of these routes must now brace for changing wait times. As of September 2025, data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shows new estimates for everything from short-term visitor visas to long-term PR approvals and even passport renewals.

Here’s a detailed look at how long various applications are taking for Indians and others, based on the latest IRCC figures.

Canada visa times: Visitor visa applications from India take 63 days

If you’re applying for a Temporary Resident Visa (TRV), your location makes a big difference. Here’s where India and other countries stand:

India: 63 days (up by 9) United States: 24 days (no change) Pakistan: 48 days (up by 1) Philippines: 19 days (down by 1) Nigeria: 31 days (down by 5) Visitor visa (inside Canada): 13 days (down by 2) Visitor extension (inside Canada): 170 days (down by 10) Super visa wait times for parents, grandparents Super visas allow long stays for parents and grandparents, but timelines again vary by country. India: 139 days (no change) Pakistan: 112 days (down by 14) United States: 89 days (up by 2) Nigeria: 55 days (down by 2)

Philippines: 71 days (down by 3) Study permits now taking 4 weeks from India Student visa timelines have changed slightly for most countries: India: 4 weeks (up by 1) United States: 10 weeks (no change) Pakistan: 9 weeks (no change) Philippines: 6 weeks (down by 1) Nigeria: 8 weeks (up by 2) Study permit (inside Canada): 6 weeks (no change) Study permit extension: 163 days (down by 10) Work permit from India? Expect 8 weeks Outside Canada, the work permit processing time for Indians is currently stable: India: 8 weeks (no change)

United States: 3 weeks (down by 1) Pakistan: 12 weeks (up by 5) Philippines: 6 weeks (no change) Nigeria: 22 weeks (up by 12) Inside Canada (including extensions): 190 days (down by 3) Other temporary routes: Agricultural and travel programmes Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program: 70 days (up by 17) International Experience Canada (IEC): 5 weeks (no change) Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA): 5 minutes to 72 hours Becoming Canadian: Citizenship processing times If you’re already a permanent resident and applying to become a Canadian citizen, the wait time has gone up. Citizenship grant: 11 months (up from 10)

Citizenship certificate (proof): 5 months (no change) Resumption of citizenship: Not available Renunciation of citizenship: 10 months (up from 5) Search of citizenship records: 13 months (down from 14) Those who applied before July 7, 2025, should soon receive an Acknowledgement of Receipt (AOR), said IRCC. Permanent resident card timelines Whether you’re receiving your first PR card or renewing an expired one, here’s what to expect in September: New PR card: 36 days (no change) PR card renewal: 33 days (up by one day) Do note that the 36 days refers to PR card issuance, not the actual PR approval, which takes several months depending on the stream (e.g., 5–6 months for Express Entry).

Family sponsorship timelines vary widely in Quebec Spousal sponsorships inside Canada have seen a noticeable drop in wait times, especially for non-Quebec applications. But for those involving Quebec, the process still stretches over three years in some cases. Spouse/Common-law (outside Canada, non-Quebec): 15 months (up by 2) Spouse/Common-law (outside Canada, Quebec): 41 months (no change) Spouse/Common-law (inside Canada, non-Quebec): 23 months (down by 13) Spouse/Common-law (inside Canada, Quebec): 38 months (down by 2) Parents/grandparents (non-Quebec): 26 months (down by 10) Parents/grandparents (Quebec): 44 months (down by 4) Quebec’s longer wait times are due to separate agreements with the federal government.

Passport issuance remains stable IRCC’s passport services continue with the same turnaround times as last month. In-person passport: 10 business days Mail passport (within Canada): 20 business days Urgent pick-up: By next business day Express pick-up: 2 to 9 business days Mailed from outside Canada: 20 business days Permanent residence through Express Entry and beyond For skilled workers and entrepreneurs, wait times depend heavily on the chosen programme. While Express Entry streams remain relatively quick, others—especially for business class applicants—remain slow. Canadian Experience Class (CEC): 5 months (no change) Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP): 6 months (down by 1)

Provincial Nominee Program (Express Entry): 8 months (no change) Non-Express Entry PNP: 19 months (down by 1) Quebec Skilled Workers (QSW): 11 months (up by 2) Federal self-employed: 61 months (up by 1) Start-up visa: 53 months (up by 1) Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP): 13 months (no change) Some categories, such as Quebec Business Class and Federal Skilled Trades, had no updated figures due to insufficient data. IRCC using predictive modelling to manage delays IRCC’s new system uses real-time modelling rather than historical averages. This means timelines reflect about 80 per cent of cases based on current demand and staffing levels.