US EB-5 visa route gaining traction among Indians, says immigration expert

The entry to America through the capital investment route is becoming popular, and Indians, particularly students and professionals in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields, can consider this option, an expert on US immigration law has said.

Speaking here on the current state of the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, Indian American immigration attorney Nadadur S Kumar said it is no longer a niche option. The EB-5 visa grants lawful permanent resident status (a green card) to foreigners with a minimum investment requirement of $8,00,000 (Rs 6-7 crore).

The rise in property values and home equity has enabled more Indians to fund their investments, often with the support of parents. Many H-1B visa holders and students transitioning from F-1 to H-1B status in the US have also been able to leverage their financial progress to pursue EB-5," he said.