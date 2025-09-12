Home / Immigration / US EB-5 visa route gaining traction among Indians, says immigration expert

US EB-5 visa route gaining traction among Indians, says immigration expert

The EB-5 visa grants lawful permanent resident status (a green card) to foreigners with a minimum investment requirement of $8,00,000 (Rs 6-7 crore)

US visa, H4, H1B
Many H-1B visa holders and students transitioning from F-1 to H-1B status in the US have also been able to leverage their financial progress to pursue EB-5 | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The entry to America through the capital investment route is becoming popular, and Indians, particularly students and professionals in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields, can consider this option, an expert on US immigration law has said.

Speaking here on the current state of the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, Indian American immigration attorney Nadadur S Kumar said it is no longer a niche option. The EB-5 visa grants lawful permanent resident status (a green card) to foreigners with a minimum investment requirement of $8,00,000 (Rs 6-7 crore).

The rise in property values and home equity has enabled more Indians to fund their investments, often with the support of parents. Many H-1B visa holders and students transitioning from F-1 to H-1B status in the US have also been able to leverage their financial progress to pursue EB-5," he said.

The visa programme is becoming an increasingly popular pathway for Indians, particularly students and professionals in STEM fields, he said. However, this demand is driven purely by numbers and is not the result of any discrimination, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UK study visa drop: US student exodus fails to boost British universities

US warns immigrants over social media posts praising Charlie Kirk killing

Major US Green Card routes shut till October 1, Indians face longer waits

Bypass Immigration queues: Fast Track expands to 5 more airports in India

No Dropbox: Indian applicants, kids, seniors face in-person US Interviews

Topics :VisaEB-5 visaEB-5 visa programmeUS VisasUS immigration law

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story