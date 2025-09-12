Home / Immigration / US warns immigrants over social media posts praising Charlie Kirk killing

US warns immigrants over social media posts praising Charlie Kirk killing

US Deputy Secretary of State issues warning as Trump hails Charlie Kirk as a "martyr for truth"

Donald Trump, Trump, Charlie Kirk
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with moderator Charlie Kirk, during a Generation Next White House forum at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, March 22, 2018. (Photo:PTI)
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Foreign nationals, including Indians, in the United States have been warned against praising the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist and close aide of President Donald Trump, who was shot dead at Utah University on Wednesday.
 
“In light of yesterday’s horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” said Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in a Thursday morning post on X.
 
He added, “I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalising, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action.”
 
Landau later wrote that consular officials would monitor replies to his post to identify foreign nationals in the US on visas who were spreading such rhetoric.
 
Kirk’s recent remarks on Indian migrants
 
The killing has revived attention to Kirk’s controversial remarks on Indian migrants, posted earlier this month.
 
“America does not need more visas for people from India. Perhaps no form of legal immigration has so displaced American workers as those from India. Enough already. We're full. Let's finally put our own people first,” he wrote on X on September 2.
 
Kirk’s post came after Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham suggested that any trade deal with India would require Washington to offer more visas. “I'd rather not pay them in visas and trade deficits,” Ms Ingraham wrote.
 
Trump’s response
 
President Trump confirmed Kirk’s death in a video message on his social media platform Truth Social.
 
“Kirk fought for liberty, democracy, justice and the American people. He's a martyr for truth and freedom,” the 79-year-old Republican leader said.
 
Kirk, 31, was the co-founder and chief executive of the youth organisation Turning Point USA.
 
Wider immigration debate
 
The State Department has in recent months expanded its monitoring of social media posts by visa applicants, with officials saying accounts must be set to “public”.
 
Since January, several visas have been revoked over posts deemed supportive of Hamas, which the US designates as a terrorist organisation. The decisions have provoked legal challenges centred on First Amendment rights.
 
FBI investigation
 
Against this backdrop, the FBI has announced a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the Utah shooting.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Major US Green Card routes shut till October 1, Indians face longer waits

Bypass Immigration queues: Fast Track expands to 5 more airports in India

No Dropbox: Indian applicants, kids, seniors face in-person US Interviews

Australian PM demands apology from senator for anti-Indian migrant remark

Canada should reform or axe foreign worker visa: British Columbia premier

Topics :US immigrationimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story