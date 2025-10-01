Home / Immigration / China's K visa comes into effect today: Can it be an alternative to H-1B?

China's K visa comes into effect today: Can it be an alternative to H-1B?

China, which already has R visa in place since 2013 for high-level talent, added the K visa to specifically targets foreign young talent working in the science and technology sector

China, China factory
Compared with existing 12 types of visas in China, such as work (Z visa), study (X visa), business (M visa), and family reunion (Q visa), the K visa offers more flexibility and longer stays. Image: Bloomberg
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China’s new 'K visa', designed to attract the next generation of scientists and researchers, officially came into effect on Wednesday, October 1. First announced in August, the initiative underscores Beijing’s push to draw global talent at a time when the United States is tightening its stance on foreign talent, most recently via imposing a one-time $100,000 fee on H-1B visas.

What is the purpose of K visa?

China, which already has R visa in place since 2013 for high-level talent, added the K visa to specifically target foreign talent working in the science and technology sector. The K visa will enable holders to arrange their activities in China more flexibly, effectively promoting diverse scientific, and technological cultural exchanges. 
 
On September 29, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "To promote exchanges and cooperation between young science and technology talents from China and other countries, China decided to add a new type of visa to its ordinary visa categories, the K visa."

Who is eligible for China's K visa?

People who have graduated from renowned domestic or international universities or research institutions with a bachelor’s degree or higher in STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics). Even foreign professionals engaged in education and research in STEM-related fields can apply for the visa. 

How is it different from other visas?

Compared with existing 12 types of visas in China, such as work (Z visa), study (X visa), business (M visa), and family reunion (Q visa), the K visa offers more flexibility and longer stays. Here are the key features of K visa:
  • Duration of stay: Compared to existing ordinary visa types, holders may enjoy more flexibility in terms of entry frequency and validity period.
  • Scope of activity: Activities include exchanges and collaborations in education, science, technology, culture, entrepreneurship, and business.
  • Admission requirements: Applications will no longer require sponsorship from a local enterprise, and will be based on age, educational background, or work experience criteria of the applicant.

Can it compete with H-1B visa?

While there are no direct links between H-1B and China's K visa, the US' crackdown on foreign workers may benefit other countries looking to attract talent, including China.
 
US tech giants and consultancies have been some of the biggest beneficiaries of the H-1B visa scheme, with most of the recipients coming from India and China. 
 
According to a report by Al Jazeera, experts believe that the timing of K visa is "incredible" and is likely to help China gain an edge in the global war for talent.
 
Moreover, the increased H-1B visa fee will “significantly boost” the appeal of the K visa, “positioning it as a timely alternative for affected talent”, experts said as cited in the report.

Move may face criticism

Unemployment among the younger population in China may create resentment for the scheme. According to Nikkei Asia, joblessness among Chinese between the ages of 16 and 24 approached 19 per cent in August, the highest since the end of 2023.
 
Moreover, given that science and technology are sensitive sectors, the nation may face challenges managing intellectual property and security concerns.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US govt shutdown: Impact on visas and migration applicants explained

Canada invites 291 for permanent residency, cut-off score rises to 855

Immigration changes from Oct 2025: New US visa fee, China STEM visa, & more

UAE introduces 4 new visit visas, new residency rules for widows, families

H-1B and L-1 visas face tougher rules as US senators push reform Bill

Topics :H1B VisaVisaChinaBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story