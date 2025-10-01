China's K visa comes into effect today: Can it be an alternative to H-1B?

China’s new 'K visa', designed to attract the next generation of scientists and researchers, officially came into effect on Wednesday, October 1. First announced in August, the initiative underscores Beijing’s push to draw global talent at a time when the United States is tightening its stance on foreign talent, most recently via imposing a one-time $100,000 fee on H-1B visas.

What is the purpose of K visa?

China, which already has R visa in place since 2013 for high-level talent, added the K visa to specifically target foreign talent working in the science and technology sector. The K visa will enable holders to arrange their activities in China more flexibly, effectively promoting diverse scientific, and technological cultural exchanges.

On September 29, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "To promote exchanges and cooperation between young science and technology talents from China and other countries, China decided to add a new type of visa to its ordinary visa categories, the K visa." Who is eligible for China's K visa? How is it different from other visas? Compared with existing 12 types of visas in China, such as work (Z visa), study (X visa), business (M visa), and family reunion (Q visa), the K visa offers more flexibility and longer stays. Here are the key features of K visa: People who have graduated from renowned domestic or international universities or research institutions with a bachelor’s degree or higher in STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics). Even foreign professionals engaged in education and research in STEM-related fields can apply for the visa.

Compared to existing ordinary visa types, holders may enjoy more flexibility in terms of entry frequency and validity period. Scope of activity: Activities include exchanges and collaborations in education, science, technology, culture, entrepreneurship, and business.

While there are no direct links between H-1B and China's K visa, the US' crackdown on foreign workers may benefit other countries looking to attract talent, including China. US tech giants and consultancies have been some of the biggest beneficiaries of the H-1B visa scheme, with most of the recipients coming from India and China.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, experts believe that the timing of K visa is "incredible" and is likely to help China gain an edge in the global war for talent. Moreover, the increased H-1B visa fee will “significantly boost” the appeal of the K visa, “positioning it as a timely alternative for affected talent”, experts said as cited in the report. Move may face criticism Unemployment among the younger population in China may create resentment for the scheme. According to Nikkei Asia, joblessness among Chinese between the ages of 16 and 24 approached 19 per cent in August, the highest since the end of 2023.