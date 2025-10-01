Immigration changes from Oct 2025: New US visa fee, China STEM visa, & more

Planning to study, work, or travel abroad this month? A number of visa and immigration changes are kicking in across the United States, European Union, China, the UAE, and France, affecting students, workers, investors, and visitors. From new fees in the US to biometric checks in Europe, governments are tightening or expanding their entry rules.

Take a look at what changes for immigration and visas from October 2025.

US to roll out new citizenship test from October 20

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will introduce a new civics and English test for naturalisation applicants from October 20, 2025. The move updates procedures in line with Executive Order 14161.

Applicants who file Form N-400 before October 20 will continue with the 2008 civics test. Those applying on or after that date must take the revised 2025 version. Both tests are oral and cover US history, civics, and government. The 2025 test builds on the 2020 model, with adjustments in how it is administered. EB-5 visa numbers reset on October 1 The USCIS has confirmed that new EB-5 visas are available again from October 1, after the annual quota was exhausted by September 30. The programme, created in 1990, offers permanent residency in return for investment and job creation.

To qualify, applicants must: • Invest at least $1.05 million in a new commercial enterprise, or $800,000 in targeted areas • Create or preserve at least 10 full-time jobs for US workers within two years The annual cap for EB-5 visas is fixed at 7.1 per cent of worldwide employment-based visas under the Immigration and Nationality Act. New $250 'visa integrity fee' for US visitors All visitors to the US who need a non-immigrant visa will now be charged a "visa integrity fee" of at least $250 under the Trump administration's One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The fee, which cannot be waived, applies to tourists, business travellers, and students. It does not apply to nationals from countries under the Visa Waiver Program, such as Japan, Australia, and many in Europe. The law allows the Secretary of Homeland Security to set a higher amount, and the fee will be adjusted for inflation each year. Visitors may be eligible for reimbursement, though details remain limited. China introduces K visa from October 1 China's new K visa, announced in August, came into effect on October 1, 2025. It is targeted at young international STEM graduates, offering them entry, residency, and work authorisation without requiring a prior job offer.

Officials describe the visa as a way to attract global talent in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics at a time when the US is tightening its work visa rules. EU entry/exit system begins October 12 From October 12, 2025, the European Union will begin phasing in its Entry/Exit System (EES). Non-EU travellers, whether visa-exempt or visa-required, will need to register their fingerprints and facial images when crossing external borders. The system replaces manual passport stamps and stores data such as names, travel document details, and dates of entry or exit. Authorities say the EES will:

• Improve border security • Detect overstays • Speed up checks using self-service kiosks and automated gates First-time entrants after launch will provide biometric data; returning visitors will only be verified. Full implementation across all EU border points is expected by April 2026. UAE adds four new visit visa categories The UAE has rolled out four new visit visa categories covering specialists in artificial intelligence, entertainment, events, cruise ships, and luxury yachts. The changes were announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP). Officials said the move supports tourism, talent attraction, and the country's broader economic growth agenda.