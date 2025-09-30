UAE introduces 4 new visit visas, new residency rules for widows, families

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced four new visit visa categories on Monday, covering specialists in artificial intelligence, entertainment, events, cruise ships and luxury yachts. The move forms part of a wider update to entry and residency rules announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

Officials said the new regulations will “reinforce the UAE’s approach of openness to the world and its efforts to attract talent, expertise, and entrepreneurs in the fields of technology—particularly artificial intelligence—as well as entertainment and tourism.” Clear schedules will now specify the duration of stay for each visa type along with the conditions for renewal.

New UAE visit visas In its announcement, the ICP detailed four new categories: For specialists in AI: A single or multiple-entry permit, issued for a specific period of time. Applicants must submit a letter from a sponsoring or hosting entity, such as a technology facility. For entertainment: Visas for foreigners entering the country temporarily for entertainment-related purposes. For events: A visa for festivals, exhibitions, conferences, seminars, or economic, cultural, sports, religious and community activities. A host from the public or private sector must provide a letter with event details and dates. For tourism by sea: Multiple-entry visas for visitors arriving on cruise ships or leisure boats. The schedule must include stops in the UAE and the sponsor must be a facility licensed for such activity.

Humanitarian residence permit The ICP will also issue a one-year humanitarian residence permit, renewable under certain conditions. It applies to foreigners from countries experiencing wars, disasters or political unrest, without requiring a guarantor or host. Residency may be renewed or cancelled based on reports from the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs. The permit will be considered void if the beneficiary leaves the UAE. In humanitarian cases where residents bring relatives or spouses’ relatives, the Director General may exempt applicants from financial solvency or degree of kinship requirements while following technical and financial rules already in force.

Widows and divorcees A new rule provides a one-year residence permit for foreign widows or divorcees, with the possibility of renewal. If the husband was Emirati: Residency must be applied for within six months of death or divorce. If the husband was a foreigner: Residency may be granted to the widow or divorcee with custody of children, again within six months of the death or divorce. She must be present in the UAE at the time, and the deceased husband must have been the guarantor. The widow or divorcee can then sponsor her children under her name.

Custody disputes will be decided by a competent committee. In all cases, applicants must show financial solvency and adequate housing. Extensions may be granted if valid reasons are presented. Relatives and friends Residents bringing in relatives or friends must now meet income thresholds: Dh4,000 per month to sponsor immediate family Dh8,000 per month for second- or third-degree relatives Dh15,000 per month to sponsor friends Business exploration visa The business exploration visa now carries additional conditions. Applicants must demonstrate financial solvency appropriate to the activity they intend to pursue, prove they already practise it through an overseas company, or show that they are professionally engaged in the field.