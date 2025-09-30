Home / Immigration / UAE introduces 4 new visit visas, new residency rules for widows, families

UAE introduces 4 new visit visas, new residency rules for widows, families

The UAE has launched 4 new visit visas for AI, entertainment, events and cruise travellers, plus new rules for humanitarian cases, widows and family sponsorship

Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced four new visit visa categories on Monday, covering specialists in artificial intelligence, entertainment, events, cruise ships and luxury yachts. The move forms part of a wider update to entry and residency rules announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).
 
Officials said the new regulations will “reinforce the UAE’s approach of openness to the world and its efforts to attract talent, expertise, and entrepreneurs in the fields of technology—particularly artificial intelligence—as well as entertainment and tourism.” Clear schedules will now specify the duration of stay for each visa type along with the conditions for renewal.
 
New UAE visit visas
 
In its announcement, the ICP detailed four new categories:
 
For specialists in AI: A single or multiple-entry permit, issued for a specific period of time. Applicants must submit a letter from a sponsoring or hosting entity, such as a technology facility.
For entertainment: Visas for foreigners entering the country temporarily for entertainment-related purposes.
For events: A visa for festivals, exhibitions, conferences, seminars, or economic, cultural, sports, religious and community activities. A host from the public or private sector must provide a letter with event details and dates.
For tourism by sea: Multiple-entry visas for visitors arriving on cruise ships or leisure boats. The schedule must include stops in the UAE and the sponsor must be a facility licensed for such activity.
 
Humanitarian residence permit
 
The ICP will also issue a one-year humanitarian residence permit, renewable under certain conditions. It applies to foreigners from countries experiencing wars, disasters or political unrest, without requiring a guarantor or host.
 
Residency may be renewed or cancelled based on reports from the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs. The permit will be considered void if the beneficiary leaves the UAE.
 
In humanitarian cases where residents bring relatives or spouses’ relatives, the Director General may exempt applicants from financial solvency or degree of kinship requirements while following technical and financial rules already in force.
 
Widows and divorcees
 
A new rule provides a one-year residence permit for foreign widows or divorcees, with the possibility of renewal.
 
If the husband was Emirati: Residency must be applied for within six months of death or divorce.
If the husband was a foreigner: Residency may be granted to the widow or divorcee with custody of children, again within six months of the death or divorce. She must be present in the UAE at the time, and the deceased husband must have been the guarantor. The widow or divorcee can then sponsor her children under her name.
 
Custody disputes will be decided by a competent committee. In all cases, applicants must show financial solvency and adequate housing. Extensions may be granted if valid reasons are presented.
 
Relatives and friends
 
Residents bringing in relatives or friends must now meet income thresholds:
 
Dh4,000 per month to sponsor immediate family
Dh8,000 per month for second- or third-degree relatives
Dh15,000 per month to sponsor friends
 
Business exploration visa
 
The business exploration visa now carries additional conditions. Applicants must demonstrate financial solvency appropriate to the activity they intend to pursue, prove they already practise it through an overseas company, or show that they are professionally engaged in the field.
 
Truck drivers’ visa
 
Amendments have also been made to truck drivers’ visas. Single or multiple entry permits will be issued to drivers sponsored by freight companies or licensed transport businesses. Applicants must provide a financial guarantee, pay the prescribed fee, and hold valid health insurance.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

H-1B and L-1 visas face tougher rules as US senators push reform Bill

Trump visa curbs push US firms to consider shifting more work to India

Canada courts tech talent after Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee shock

Canada signals new plans to tap global tech talent after US' H-1B fee hike

UK's new digital ID cards aim to curb illegal work: Here's what to know

Topics :UAEBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story