Trump's $100K H-1B fee leaves techies, IT industry searching for solutions

US President Donald Trump’s crack-down on immigrants has finally reached the H1-B visa programme, the most-used visa for working professionals to enter that country.

The H-1B visa has been used extensively by both Indian and multi-national technology firms in equal measure to access talent. At the same time, the visa offered a window of opportunity for many to leave Indian shores for a better future in America.

A key to success for employers and employees

The visa programme was also one of the most sought-after mechanism for attracting and retaining global talent. As one of the human resources head of