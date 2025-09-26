Datanomics: How Indians became globally vital to US STEM workforce

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 11:42 PM IST
The US Chamber of Commerce is reportedly planning to challenge the Donald Trump administration’s move to levy a $100,000 fee on the companies sponsoring H-1B applicants. The White House’s decision is likely to affect the prospects of thousands of Indian tech-professionals, who form the backbone of the US’ STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) workforce. In 2024, over 70 per cent of H-1B visa holders were Indians. Foreign-born STEM workforce has thrived in the US over the years, helping its economy grow in the 21st century.
Nearly 1/4th of STEM workers in US are foreign-born
The number of foreign-born STEM workers in the US more than doubled from 1.23 million in 2000 to 2.5 million in 2019. Consequently, the share of foreign-born STEM workers out of the total STEM workforce in the US rose from 16.4 per cent in 2000 to 23.1 per cent in 2019.
Most foreign-born STEM workers in US are Indians
Of the 2.5 million immigrant STEM workers in the US in 2019, 28.9 per cent were born in India – the highest share among all countries. China came a distant second with a share of just 10.9 per cent.
3 of 4 Indians studying in US pursue STEM courses
In the academic year 2023-24, Indians formed the largest chunk of foreign students in the US. Out of these, 3 out of 4 Indian students in the US were pursuing STEM courses – the highest share among students of major countries studying in the US. Only 52 per cent of Chinese students had taken up STEM courses in the academic year 2023-24.