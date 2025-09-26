Datanomics: How Indians became globally vital to US STEM workforce

Nearly 1/4th of STEM workers in US are foreign-born

The number of foreign-born STEM workers in the US more than doubled from 1.23 million in 2000 to 2.5 million in 2019. Consequently, the share of foreign-born STEM workers out of the total STEM workforce in the US rose from 16.4 per cent in 2000 to 23.1 per cent in 2019.

Most foreign-born STEM workers in US are Indians

Of the 2.5 million immigrant STEM workers in the US in 2019, 28.9 per cent were born in India – the highest share among all countries. China came a distant second with a share of just 10.9 per cent.

3 of 4 Indians studying in US pursue STEM courses