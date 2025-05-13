Denmark bans post-study work rights for students in unaccredited programmes

Denmark has introduced new rules that restrict access to the labour market for international students enrolled in certain unaccredited study programmes, including many from India and Nepal. The changes took effect on May 2, 2025.

The move was confirmed by the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), which processes work permits and study visas, in a press release. The rules now prevent non-EU students on unaccredited higher education courses from working in Denmark under the rights granted by their study permits.

Who is affected

* Students from outside the EU on non-government accredited higher education programmes, including Indians

* Applicants applying on or after May 2, 2025

* Those seeking post-study residence for job-hunting or to bring accompanying family members

Students already holding a study permit under the old rules will not be affected. SIRI has said that even if such students apply to extend their permits, the earlier terms will continue to apply.

“The purpose of the changes is to ensure that residence permits are granted only to third-country students whose genuine intention is to study in Denmark,” SIRI said in a statement.

What changes

* No post-study job-seeking period for those on unaccredited programmes

* No accompanying family allowed under these study visas

* No right to work during the course of study, unlike previously

For students in accredited programmes — such as university degrees recognised by the Danish government — the right to work up to 20 hours per week during term and full-time during summer months remains unchanged.

The Danish government has not made changes through new legislation but by altering an existing directive. Immigration Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek had first indicated the possibility of such action in March.

Misuse of student visas triggered change

The stricter controls follow a report in Fagbladet 3F, a Danish trade union journal, which highlighted a rise in Nepalese nationals using study permits primarily to work. Bek told the journal that police believed the real motive behind many of these applications was not education.

“We are relying on the police view that the overall purpose of the Nepalese persons’ residence in Denmark was labour migration,” said Bek in the March interview.

He added that suspected misuse of visas placed pressure on wages in the Danish job market, and that his response would be to tighten the rules.

Growing interest in Denmark

According to the recently released Student Pulse Survey Spring 2025 report by edtech company ApplyBoard, while most Indians still prefer Canada over other destinations, interest in Denmark is also on the rise.

This uptick comes even as Denmark joins countries like the UK, US and Canada in tightening post-study work options for international students.