Dubai couple denied US tourist visa despite travel record in Europe, Turkey

A Dubai IT professional and his wife were refused a US tourist visa under section 214B despite past trips to Europe, Turkey, and Asia, sparking debate online

US visa, H4, H1B
US visa. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
US consulates continue to turn away many applicants under section 214B, one of the most common grounds for tourist visa refusal. Among the latest cases is that of a Dubai-based IT professional and his wife, who were denied a B2 visa despite a strong record of international travel.
 
The man shared his account on Reddit, explaining that the couple had applied for a tourist visa to spend Christmas and New Year in Florida but were refused under section 214B.
 
Questions during the visa interview
 
During the interview, the applicant said he explained that the purpose of travel was a family holiday. He described his job in IT, his monthly salary, and added that he had been living in the UAE with his wife and children for more than five years.
 
The officer also asked about his children, to which he replied that the couple have three under the age of 14 and that they planned to apply for their visas later through the Dropbox facility. His wife, when questioned, said she was a housewife caring for the children.
 
Travel history presented at interview
 
The applicant mentioned previous trips to Europe on a Schengen visa, visiting France, Belgium, Netherlands, and Germany. He also travelled with his wife to Turkey and Oman, while his solo trips included Thailand and Malaysia.
 
Despite this travel record, the couple were handed a white slip with the officer saying: “Sorry you are not qualified at this time and the reason is mentioned on this paper.” The refusal was issued under section 214B, which is one of the most common reasons for tourist visa rejection.
 
Possible reason for refusal
 
The applicant speculated that a recent UK visa refusal might have influenced the decision. He said he intends to build more travel history before reapplying next year.
 
Reddit users react to rejection
 
The Reddit post attracted strong reactions from other users, many of whom were puzzled. One commenter wrote: “Rejection in your case don’t make sense at all with all the previous travel history. Just luck.”
 
Another user suggested the couple should have applied together with their children. “That was a very bad strategy. You should have applied with the entire family at once,” the user wrote. They compared it to an airline booking, saying: “Imagine the flight to Miami is overbooked. They let two of you travel now, but your kids will have to come later. Would you accept that? Or wait and travel together as a family?”
 
Why section 214B matters in US visas
 
Section 214B of the US Immigration and Nationality Act applies when an applicant fails to convince the officer that they will return to their home country after visiting the United States. The US Department of State has repeatedly said that a visa is a privilege, not a guarantee, and can be denied if the officer has doubts about an applicant’s intent or circumstances.
 
Even small inconsistencies—such as language ability, incomplete documents, or unclear family travel plans—can lead to refusal under this section. There is no formal appeal against a 214B refusal, though applicants can reapply if they have new evidence or stronger ties to show.
 
What is a US B2 visa?
 
The B2 visa is a non-immigrant visa issued for tourism and short visits. According to the US Bureau of Consular Affairs, it covers:
 
Holidays or vacation travel
Visiting friends or relatives
Attending social events organised by organisations
Receiving medical treatment
Participation in musical or sports events, if unpaid
Enrolment in short recreational courses
 
Applicants must prove strong ties to their home country, such as property, employment, financial stability, or family responsibilities. Interviews usually last only a few minutes, and the decision rests solely with the consular officer.

US visaimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

