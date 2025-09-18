Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US revokes visas of Indian executives over links to fentanyl trafficking

US revokes visas of Indian executives over links to fentanyl trafficking

The move follows US President Donald Trump's recent naming of India, along with 22 other countries, as a major drug transit or illicit drug-producing nation

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

The United States Embassy in India on Thursday said it has revoked and denied visas to certain business executives and corporate leaders allegedly involved in trafficking fentanyl precursors, citing provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
 
The move follows US President Donald Trump’s recent naming of India, along with 22 other countries, as a "major drug transit or illicit drug-producing nation". In a 'Presidential Determination' submitted to Congress, Trump warned that narcotics production and the trafficking of precursor chemicals from these countries posed a threat to the safety of the US and its people.
 
“The US Embassy in New Delhi remains steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking. Individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the US,” said Chargé d’affaires Jorgan Andrews. 
 
 
The embassy further thanked the Indian government for "their close cooperation to combat this shared challenge".
 

US fentanyl crisis

 
The US has been struggling with a fentanyl crisis, which has become the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in the country, reportedly claiming 450,000 lives in the last decade.
 
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, estimated to be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, making it highly effective for pain relief. However, its high potency also makes it extremely dangerous due to its potential for overdose, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

