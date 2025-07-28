New Zealand, Azerbaijan visa scam: Indians lose Rs 40 lakh to fake jobs

A man from Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly cheating seven people out of nearly Rs 36 lakh by promising them jobs in New Zealand and Azerbaijan, using fake visas, flight tickets and appointment letters, news agency PTI reported on Friday.

According to the Mumbai Police, as reported by the agency, Mohammed Shafique Mohammed Hanif Khan, 42, set up a fake job consultancy office in Agripada in south Mumbai to lure victims seeking overseas work. A resident of Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district, Khan allegedly collected Rs 35.90 lakh from seven individuals before providing them with fabricated documents.

“They realised they had been cheated after someone questioned the authenticity of the documents,” a police official said on Friday, July 26.

Khan was arrested by the Crime Branch, which had launched a parallel probe alongside Agripada Police. Police officials added that he had previously duped at least 17 jobseekers from Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat and West Bengal of Rs 67 lakh using a similar method. “There are multiple cases against him in Thane and Karnal, Haryana,” the official told PTI. Instagram adverts, fake agencies and rising desperation In a separate case earlier this year, Ahmedabad-based businessman Jaydip Nakrani and seven of his clients were allegedly cheated of Rs 71 lakh by men who promised work visas for New Zealand.

According to a complaint lodged with the Detection of Crime Branch in Gujarat, Darshil Patel—who claimed to represent a company called Madhvi’s British Academy—had advertised jobs in New Zealand on Instagram. Nakrani, who also runs a visa consultancy called Vizalink, said he met Patel to discuss the offer. Darshil and his wife Krupa Patel allegedly claimed they could arrange work permits, flights, and jobs for Rs 17 lakh per person. Nakrani transferred money through both cash and bank routes to Darshil and his associate Jaimin Patel. None of the visas materialised. In another incident, Sahar police arrested 29-year-old Sagar Shah from Gujarat in November 2024 for trying to board a flight to New Zealand with a forged visa. Shah had previously been denied a Canadian student visa in 2018 and was looking for alternative migration routes.

“Unwarranted desperation to move abroad drives people to accept dangerous, illegal, and immoral options,” said Russell A Stamets, partner at Delhi-based law firm Circle of Counsels, speaking to Business Standard. What the law says Forging or using fake visas is a criminal offence under Indian and foreign laws. “Forging a visa or attempting to travel on a forged visa is a serious offence punishable under the laws of all countries,” said Soniya Putta, partner at Mumbai-based law firm Solomon & Co. In India, Section 3 of the Passport Act prohibits international travel without valid documents, while Section 12(1) provides for imprisonment of one to five years and a fine between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000. Putta added that offences involving fake documents are also covered under Sections 336 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which can attract imprisonment and fines.

“Travellers must verify the agent’s credibility and the authenticity of the visa, especially when unreasonable fees are involved,” Putta told Business Standard. 'Economic need makes people vulnerable to fraud' Ketan Mukhija, senior partner at Burgeon Law told Business Standard that many migrants are often driven by financial hardship and family pressure. “This makes them more susceptible to scams that promise high-paying jobs in countries like the UK, Canada and New Zealand,” said Mukhija. “To protect themselves, individuals must rely solely on authorised visa agencies, conduct thorough background checks on recruiters, and avoid making upfront payments without verifying the authenticity of the offer,” he added.

How to protect yourself from visa scams Authorities in New Zealand have also issued public warnings to guard against such frauds. “The general rule is if someone offers you a job in New Zealand and it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is,” said Helen Garratt, Senior Investigator at Immigration New Zealand (INZ), in an official statement last year. She said that scammers often use WhatsApp and other social media platforms to target people, usually demanding large sums in return for jobs and fast-tracked visas. “An employer or a recruiter cannot charge you for a job. Paying money for a job or visa processing is a red flag,” said Garratt.