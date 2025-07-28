US visa update: B1/B2 interview waiver window cut from 48 to 12 months

Come September 2, 2025, the United States will implement new rules narrowing who can skip the in-person visa interview process. The updated policy will mostly affect travellers renewing B1/B2 visas (those issued for business and tourism), the US government said in a press release.

Until now, applicants whose visas had expired within the past 48 months could apply for a renewal without attending an interview. That grace period will be reduced to 12 months under the new rules, as per revised guidance from the US Department of State.

Current policy till September 1, 2025):

Applicants renewing a B1/B2 visa could qualify for an interview waiver if their previous visa expired within the past 48 months

From September 2, 2025): The eligibility window is reduced drastically: only those whose previous B1/B2 visa expired within the past 12 months can apply without an interview. What this means: — Fewer people will now qualify for dropbox or waiver processing. — More applicants will be required to appear for in-person interviews at consulates, increasing appointment demand and wait The change will mean many more applicants will now need to schedule in-person appointments at US consulates, potentially straining already stretched visa processing systems in countries like India. Notably, in 2023, over 700,000 B1/B2 (visitor) visa applications were processed for Indians by the US.

More face-to-face interviews ahead For applicants used to the “dropbox” route, this update could be a setback. The dropbox facility allowed people renewing certain visa types to simply submit documents without visiting a consulate. With the new 12-month expiry rule, only a smaller subset of applicants will now qualify. ALSO READ: US visa doesn't guarantee entry: Minor red flags can led to deportation The policy also grants US consular officers the discretion to call any applicant for an interview, regardless of eligibility under the waiver programme. Fewer waivers, more checks The B1/B2 category isn’t the only one impacted. Students on F-1 visas and professionals on H-1B will also be asked to appear in person if their previous visa expired over 12 months ago—even if they previously qualified for a waiver.

Still, some categories remain eligible for interview waivers, including: Children under 14 Adults over 79 Applicants for diplomatic and official visas such as A-1, A-2, G-1 to G-4, NATO, and TECRO E-1 Applicants renewing diplomatic or official visas Mexican nationals with a Border Crossing Card/Foil, or applicants for B1/B2 visas applying from their country of residence without any past visa refusals or apparent ineligibility, may also be considered for a waiver. New Visa Integrity Fee to be charged Earlier this month, the Trump administration rolled out a new Visa Integrity Fee of $250 (around Rs 21,700). This fee applies to all non-immigrant visa categories and is collected at the time of visa approval—not during application.