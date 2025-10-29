From Germany to Spain, top 10 European study abroad destinations in 2026

Europe is becoming a stronger draw for international students as visa hurdles rise in countries like Canada and the US. A new study now projects enrolments across Europe to grow by about 5 per cent every year through 2030. The report said this pace is slightly ahead of the 4.6 per cent post-Covid growth recorded in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.
StudiesIn, a Barcelona-based edtech platform, examined shifting student preferences. For years, the US, UK, Canada and Australia dominated global flows. The study said stricter visa policies and admission barriers could push more than 450,000 students to seek new destinations after 2024, with Europe picking up the interest.
“International education is undergoing a profound shift,” said Tom Miessen, CEO at StudiesIn. “Students are seeking destinations that balance quality education with affordability and long-term opportunities, and Europe is stepping up to meet that demand. We’re seeing growing interest not only in major hubs like Germany and France, but also in countries like Spain and Italy that are investing heavily in internationalisation.”
More English-taught courses and practical training
European countries are making room for this growth by expanding English-taught programmes, increasing student support, and building partnerships that connect graduates to jobs.
In Spain, international enrolments grew by just over 7 per cent annually between 2019 and 2024, with recent years showing double-digit gains. Many students now look closely at job prospects when choosing where to study. The report said 48 per cent of prospective students in Spain worry about employment before arriving, and 40 per cent prioritise courses where graduate employment rates are strong. Similar trends are emerging across Europe, where practical experience, internships, and clearer job pathways are reshaping university offerings.
Top 10 EU destinations expected in 2026
• Germany has seen a 23 per cent increase in international enrolments since 2023, helped by tuition-free universities and reliable employment options
• The Netherlands has recorded a 40 per cent rise in English-taught degrees in the past five years, with strong prospects in tech careers
• France continues to attract students through expanded visa routes and scholarships that support study and stay opportunities
• Spain offers living costs of around €900 a month, more than 1,000 English-taught programmes, and a growing international student base
• Italy is building momentum with new programmes in design and technology, along with post-study stay permissions of up to two years
Others include: Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Austria.
Top European destinations and what they offer students
Germany
Tuition fee: None for EU/EEA and non-EU, only €100–€350 per semester
Monthly living costs: €850–€1,200
English-taught programmes: Over 2,300
Funding options: DAAD, Deutschlandstipendium (€300 per month), university grants
Work during study: EU/EEA 20h/week; non-EU 120 days per year
After graduation: 18-month job-seeking visa, residence permit after securing a job
Netherlands
Tuition fee: €2,600 per year (EU/EEA); €9,000–€24,000 (non-EU/EEA)
Monthly living costs: €800–€1,500
English-taught programmes: Over 2,000
Funding options: Holland Scholarship, Orange Tulip, university grants
Work during study: EU/EEA free to work; non-EU 16h/week in semester, full-time in summer
After graduation: 1-year job search visa
France
Tuition fee: €178–€628 (EU/EEA); €2,895–€3,941 (non-EU/EEA)
Monthly living costs: €800–€1,200
English-taught programmes: Over 1,700
Funding options: Eiffel Scholarship, ENS grants, Erasmus+, university fee waivers
Work during study: About 20h/week for all; no separate permit for non-EU
After graduation: 12-month job search visa
Spain
Tuition fee: €1,200–€2,500 (EU/EEA); €2,500–€6,000 (non-EU/EEA)
Monthly living costs: €800–€1,200
English-taught programmes: Over 1,000
Funding options: Government grants, Erasmus+, university scholarships
Work during study: EU/EEA free access; non-EU 30h/week with approval
After graduation: 12–24 month job search visa
Italy
Tuition fee: €900–€4,000 (EU/EEA); €1,000–€6,000 (non-EU/EEA)
Monthly living costs: €700–€1,300
English-taught programmes: Over 500
Funding options: Government and regional grants, Erasmus+, university scholarships
Work during study: EU/EEA no restrictions; non-EU 20h/week
After graduation: 12-month job search visa
Ireland
Tuition fee: €3,000 (EU/EEA); €32,000 UG and €22,500 PG (non-EU/EEA approx.)
Monthly living costs: €1,200–€2,000
English-taught programmes: All
Funding options: Government scholarships, Erasmus+, university grants
Work during study: EU/EEA no restrictions; non-EU 20h/week term and 40h/week holidays
After graduation: 24-month job search visa
Sweden
Tuition fee: Free (EU/EEA); €7,500–€25,500 (non-EU/EEA)
Monthly living costs: €700–€1,200
English-taught programmes: Over 1,000
Funding options: Swedish Institute scholarships, Erasmus+, university grants
Work during study: EU/EEA no restrictions; non-EU allowed with studies priority
After graduation: 12-month job search visa
Finland
Tuition fee: Free (EU/EEA); €6,000–€18,000 (non-EU/EEA)
Monthly living costs: €700–€1,200
English-taught programmes: Over 600
Funding options: Finland Scholarship, tuition waivers, university grants
Work during study: EU/EEA no restrictions; non-EU 25h/week
After graduation: 24-month job search visa
Denmark
Tuition fee: Free (EU/EEA); €6,000–€16,000 (non-EU/EEA)
Monthly living costs: €800–€1,200
English-taught programmes: Over 700
Funding options: Government scholarships, Erasmus+, university grants
Work during study: EU/EEA no restrictions; non-EU 20h/week in semester
After graduation: 6–36 month job search visa
Austria
Tuition fee: Free for EU/EEA; €1,453 for non-EU/EEA (plus €24.70 per semester)
Monthly living costs: €950–€1,200
English-taught programmes: Over 350
Funding options: Government scholarships, Erasmus+, university funding
Work during study: EU/EEA no restrictions; non-EU 20h/week in semester
After graduation: 12-month job search visa, option for Red-White-Red Card
Big Four vs Europe comparison
Tuition fees
Big Four: High, €15,000–€40,000 per year
Europe: Lower or free in many countries
Living costs
Big Four: €1,200–€2,500 per month
Europe: €700–€2,000 per month
Visa difficulty
Big Four: Stricter rules and higher costs
Europe: Generally easier, cheaper permits
Work during study
Big Four: Limited access, varies by country
Europe: EU/EEA unrestricted; non-EU commonly 15–25h/week
Post-study work
Big Four: Shorter options, can be costly
Europe: 12–36 month job-seeking visas
Language
Big Four: Mostly English
Europe: English programmes plus local language learning
Cultural experience
Big Four: Familiar for English speakers
Europe: Rich culture, food, festivals, easy travel
Scholarships and funding
Big Four: Available but competitive
Europe: Wide options through governments, universities and Erasmus+
Post-study work rights drive choices
Visa flexibility and work opportunities are becoming decisive factors. Many EU countries now provide 12 to 36-month post-study work visas, helping international students move smoothly from education to employment.