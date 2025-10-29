Home / Immigration / From Germany to Spain, top 10 European study abroad destinations in 2026

From Germany to Spain, top 10 European study abroad destinations in 2026

As visa hurdles rise in Canada and the US, a new report finds Europe could see 5% yearly growth in international enrolments through 2030

Study abroad, students
Study abroad. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Europe is becoming a stronger draw for international students as visa hurdles rise in countries like Canada and the US. A new study now projects enrolments across Europe to grow by about 5 per cent every year through 2030. The report said this pace is slightly ahead of the 4.6 per cent post-Covid growth recorded in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.
 
StudiesIn, a Barcelona-based edtech platform, examined shifting student preferences. For years, the US, UK, Canada and Australia dominated global flows. The study said stricter visa policies and admission barriers could push more than 450,000 students to seek new destinations after 2024, with Europe picking up the interest.
 
“International education is undergoing a profound shift,” said Tom Miessen, CEO at StudiesIn. “Students are seeking destinations that balance quality education with affordability and long-term opportunities, and Europe is stepping up to meet that demand. We’re seeing growing interest not only in major hubs like Germany and France, but also in countries like Spain and Italy that are investing heavily in internationalisation.”
 
More English-taught courses and practical training
 
European countries are making room for this growth by expanding English-taught programmes, increasing student support, and building partnerships that connect graduates to jobs.
 
In Spain, international enrolments grew by just over 7 per cent annually between 2019 and 2024, with recent years showing double-digit gains. Many students now look closely at job prospects when choosing where to study. The report said 48 per cent of prospective students in Spain worry about employment before arriving, and 40 per cent prioritise courses where graduate employment rates are strong. Similar trends are emerging across Europe, where practical experience, internships, and clearer job pathways are reshaping university offerings.
 
Top 10 EU destinations expected in 2026
 
• Germany has seen a 23 per cent increase in international enrolments since 2023, helped by tuition-free universities and reliable employment options
• The Netherlands has recorded a 40 per cent rise in English-taught degrees in the past five years, with strong prospects in tech careers
• France continues to attract students through expanded visa routes and scholarships that support study and stay opportunities
• Spain offers living costs of around €900 a month, more than 1,000 English-taught programmes, and a growing international student base
• Italy is building momentum with new programmes in design and technology, along with post-study stay permissions of up to two years
 
Others include: Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Austria.
 
Top European destinations and what they offer students
 
Germany
Tuition fee: None for EU/EEA and non-EU, only €100–€350 per semester
Monthly living costs: €850–€1,200
English-taught programmes: Over 2,300
Funding options: DAAD, Deutschlandstipendium (€300 per month), university grants
Work during study: EU/EEA 20h/week; non-EU 120 days per year
After graduation: 18-month job-seeking visa, residence permit after securing a job
 
Netherlands
Tuition fee: €2,600 per year (EU/EEA); €9,000–€24,000 (non-EU/EEA)
Monthly living costs: €800–€1,500
English-taught programmes: Over 2,000
Funding options: Holland Scholarship, Orange Tulip, university grants
Work during study: EU/EEA free to work; non-EU 16h/week in semester, full-time in summer
After graduation: 1-year job search visa
 
France
Tuition fee: €178–€628 (EU/EEA); €2,895–€3,941 (non-EU/EEA)
Monthly living costs: €800–€1,200
English-taught programmes: Over 1,700
Funding options: Eiffel Scholarship, ENS grants, Erasmus+, university fee waivers
Work during study: About 20h/week for all; no separate permit for non-EU
After graduation: 12-month job search visa
 
Spain
Tuition fee: €1,200–€2,500 (EU/EEA); €2,500–€6,000 (non-EU/EEA)
Monthly living costs: €800–€1,200
English-taught programmes: Over 1,000
Funding options: Government grants, Erasmus+, university scholarships
Work during study: EU/EEA free access; non-EU 30h/week with approval
After graduation: 12–24 month job search visa
 
Italy
Tuition fee: €900–€4,000 (EU/EEA); €1,000–€6,000 (non-EU/EEA)
Monthly living costs: €700–€1,300
English-taught programmes: Over 500
Funding options: Government and regional grants, Erasmus+, university scholarships
Work during study: EU/EEA no restrictions; non-EU 20h/week
After graduation: 12-month job search visa
 
Ireland
Tuition fee: €3,000 (EU/EEA); €32,000 UG and €22,500 PG (non-EU/EEA approx.)
Monthly living costs: €1,200–€2,000
English-taught programmes: All
Funding options: Government scholarships, Erasmus+, university grants
Work during study: EU/EEA no restrictions; non-EU 20h/week term and 40h/week holidays
After graduation: 24-month job search visa
 
Sweden
Tuition fee: Free (EU/EEA); €7,500–€25,500 (non-EU/EEA)
Monthly living costs: €700–€1,200
English-taught programmes: Over 1,000
Funding options: Swedish Institute scholarships, Erasmus+, university grants
Work during study: EU/EEA no restrictions; non-EU allowed with studies priority
After graduation: 12-month job search visa
 
Finland
Tuition fee: Free (EU/EEA); €6,000–€18,000 (non-EU/EEA)
Monthly living costs: €700–€1,200
English-taught programmes: Over 600
Funding options: Finland Scholarship, tuition waivers, university grants
Work during study: EU/EEA no restrictions; non-EU 25h/week
After graduation: 24-month job search visa
 
Denmark
Tuition fee: Free (EU/EEA); €6,000–€16,000 (non-EU/EEA)
Monthly living costs: €800–€1,200
English-taught programmes: Over 700
Funding options: Government scholarships, Erasmus+, university grants
Work during study: EU/EEA no restrictions; non-EU 20h/week in semester
After graduation: 6–36 month job search visa
 
Austria
Tuition fee: Free for EU/EEA; €1,453 for non-EU/EEA (plus €24.70 per semester)
Monthly living costs: €950–€1,200
English-taught programmes: Over 350
Funding options: Government scholarships, Erasmus+, university funding
Work during study: EU/EEA no restrictions; non-EU 20h/week in semester
After graduation: 12-month job search visa, option for Red-White-Red Card
 
Big Four vs Europe comparison
 
Tuition fees
Big Four: High, €15,000–€40,000 per year
Europe: Lower or free in many countries
 
Living costs
Big Four: €1,200–€2,500 per month
Europe: €700–€2,000 per month
 
Visa difficulty
Big Four: Stricter rules and higher costs
Europe: Generally easier, cheaper permits
 
Work during study
Big Four: Limited access, varies by country
Europe: EU/EEA unrestricted; non-EU commonly 15–25h/week
 
Post-study work
Big Four: Shorter options, can be costly
Europe: 12–36 month job-seeking visas
 
Language
Big Four: Mostly English
Europe: English programmes plus local language learning
 
Cultural experience
Big Four: Familiar for English speakers
Europe: Rich culture, food, festivals, easy travel
 
Scholarships and funding
Big Four: Available but competitive
Europe: Wide options through governments, universities and Erasmus+
 
Post-study work rights drive choices
 
Visa flexibility and work opportunities are becoming decisive factors. Many EU countries now provide 12 to 36-month post-study work visas, helping international students move smoothly from education to employment.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US refuses tourist visa to man with high-paying job, property, family ties

H-1B workers, foreign students now need a US bank account to pay USCIS fees

Australia rolls out confidential support for immigrants with expired visas

H-1B visa: US tech grads lose jobs to cheaper foreign workers, says CEO

Schengen visa rejection: Why an Indian couple's Norway trip is now in limbo

Topics :study abroadEuropeimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story