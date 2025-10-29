From Germany to Spain, top 10 European study abroad destinations in 2026

Europe is becoming a stronger draw for international students as visa hurdles rise in countries like Canada and the US. A new study now projects enrolments across Europe to grow by about 5 per cent every year through 2030. The report said this pace is slightly ahead of the 4.6 per cent post-Covid growth recorded in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

StudiesIn, a Barcelona-based edtech platform, examined shifting student preferences. For years, the US, UK, Canada and Australia dominated global flows. The study said stricter visa policies and admission barriers could push more than 450,000 students to seek new destinations after 2024, with Europe picking up the interest.

“International education is undergoing a profound shift,” said Tom Miessen, CEO at StudiesIn. “Students are seeking destinations that balance quality education with affordability and long-term opportunities, and Europe is stepping up to meet that demand. We’re seeing growing interest not only in major hubs like Germany and France, but also in countries like Spain and Italy that are investing heavily in internationalisation.” More English-taught courses and practical training European countries are making room for this growth by expanding English-taught programmes, increasing student support, and building partnerships that connect graduates to jobs. In Spain, international enrolments grew by just over 7 per cent annually between 2019 and 2024, with recent years showing double-digit gains. Many students now look closely at job prospects when choosing where to study. The report said 48 per cent of prospective students in Spain worry about employment before arriving, and 40 per cent prioritise courses where graduate employment rates are strong. Similar trends are emerging across Europe, where practical experience, internships, and clearer job pathways are reshaping university offerings.

Top 10 EU destinations expected in 2026 • Germany has seen a 23 per cent increase in international enrolments since 2023, helped by tuition-free universities and reliable employment options • The Netherlands has recorded a 40 per cent rise in English-taught degrees in the past five years, with strong prospects in tech careers • France continues to attract students through expanded visa routes and scholarships that support study and stay opportunities • Spain offers living costs of around €900 a month, more than 1,000 English-taught programmes, and a growing international student base • Italy is building momentum with new programmes in design and technology, along with post-study stay permissions of up to two years

Others include: Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Austria. Top European destinations and what they offer students Germany Tuition fee: None for EU/EEA and non-EU, only €100–€350 per semester Monthly living costs: €850–€1,200 English-taught programmes: Over 2,300 Funding options: DAAD, Deutschlandstipendium (€300 per month), university grants Work during study: EU/EEA 20h/week; non-EU 120 days per year After graduation: 18-month job-seeking visa, residence permit after securing a job Netherlands Tuition fee: €2,600 per year (EU/EEA); €9,000–€24,000 (non-EU/EEA) Monthly living costs: €800–€1,500 English-taught programmes: Over 2,000 Funding options: Holland Scholarship, Orange Tulip, university grants Work during study: EU/EEA free to work; non-EU 16h/week in semester, full-time in summer

After graduation: 1-year job search visa France Tuition fee: €178–€628 (EU/EEA); €2,895–€3,941 (non-EU/EEA) Monthly living costs: €800–€1,200 English-taught programmes: Over 1,700 Funding options: Eiffel Scholarship, ENS grants, Erasmus+, university fee waivers Work during study: About 20h/week for all; no separate permit for non-EU After graduation: 12-month job search visa Spain Tuition fee: €1,200–€2,500 (EU/EEA); €2,500–€6,000 (non-EU/EEA) Monthly living costs: €800–€1,200 English-taught programmes: Over 1,000 Funding options: Government grants, Erasmus+, university scholarships Work during study: EU/EEA free access; non-EU 30h/week with approval After graduation: 12–24 month job search visa Italy Tuition fee: €900–€4,000 (EU/EEA); €1,000–€6,000 (non-EU/EEA) Monthly living costs: €700–€1,300

English-taught programmes: Over 500 Funding options: Government and regional grants, Erasmus+, university scholarships Work during study: EU/EEA no restrictions; non-EU 20h/week After graduation: 12-month job search visa Ireland Tuition fee: €3,000 (EU/EEA); €32,000 UG and €22,500 PG (non-EU/EEA approx.) Monthly living costs: €1,200–€2,000 English-taught programmes: All Funding options: Government scholarships, Erasmus+, university grants Work during study: EU/EEA no restrictions; non-EU 20h/week term and 40h/week holidays After graduation: 24-month job search visa Sweden Tuition fee: Free (EU/EEA); €7,500–€25,500 (non-EU/EEA) Monthly living costs: €700–€1,200 English-taught programmes: Over 1,000 Funding options: Swedish Institute scholarships, Erasmus+, university grants Work during study: EU/EEA no restrictions; non-EU allowed with studies priority

After graduation: 12-month job search visa Finland Tuition fee: Free (EU/EEA); €6,000–€18,000 (non-EU/EEA) Monthly living costs: €700–€1,200 English-taught programmes: Over 600 Funding options: Finland Scholarship, tuition waivers, university grants Work during study: EU/EEA no restrictions; non-EU 25h/week After graduation: 24-month job search visa Denmark Tuition fee: Free (EU/EEA); €6,000–€16,000 (non-EU/EEA) Monthly living costs: €800–€1,200 English-taught programmes: Over 700 Funding options: Government scholarships, Erasmus+, university grants Work during study: EU/EEA no restrictions; non-EU 20h/week in semester After graduation: 6–36 month job search visa Austria Tuition fee: Free for EU/EEA; €1,453 for non-EU/EEA (plus €24.70 per semester) Monthly living costs: €950–€1,200

English-taught programmes: Over 350 Funding options: Government scholarships, Erasmus+, university funding Work during study: EU/EEA no restrictions; non-EU 20h/week in semester After graduation: 12-month job search visa, option for Red-White-Red Card Big Four vs Europe comparison Tuition fees Big Four: High, €15,000–€40,000 per year Europe: Lower or free in many countries Living costs Big Four: €1,200–€2,500 per month Europe: €700–€2,000 per month Visa difficulty Big Four: Stricter rules and higher costs Europe: Generally easier, cheaper permits Work during study Big Four: Limited access, varies by country Europe: EU/EEA unrestricted; non-EU commonly 15–25h/week Post-study work