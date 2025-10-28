Schengen visa rejection: Why an Indian couple's Norway trip is now in limbo

An Indian man planning to visit his brother in Norway with his fiancée saw his trip blocked after a Schengen visa refusal over doubts about his intention to return home.

He shared the experience on Reddit, explaining that they planned a short holiday. His brother, who holds a Norwegian residence permit, issued an invitation and confirmed accommodation.

The visa officer rejected the application citing “There are reasonable doubts as to your intention to leave the territory of the Member State before the expiry of the visa.” This came despite a return ticket, employer letter, pay slips, bank statements and other required documents submitted with the application.

“All the documents were complete… What do I even do now?” the applicant wrote. He now wants to strengthen his case for another attempt. The user mentioned adding engagement photographs, a letter from his fiancée confirming they will travel together, and another letter from his brother vouching for him. “My brother can write a vouch letter for me, being responsible if I misbehave. Also my fiancée and I will go together, she has Schengen and travelled back and forth a lot. She can also write a letter stating this,” the Redditor said. He asked whether applying through a different Schengen country or waiting before reapplying would improve the odds.

Why some applicants struggle to show ties to home Proving strong ties to home often becomes the toughest hurdle. Consular teams check if someone has compelling reasons to return, such as long-term employment, family responsibilities or property ownership. The applicant said he worries this part of his case did not appear strong enough. What documents are needed for a Schengen visa • Valid passport with at least three months of remaining validity after the planned return date • Completed application form • Recent ICAO-standard photo • Travel medical insurance covering emergencies and repatriation • Proof of accommodation, purpose of visit and how the trip will be funded