A safety manager who works for a US trucking company while living abroad was left shocked after his B2 visitor visa was refused. He later shared the experience on Reddit.

He explained that his bosses had invited him on a holiday in the United States. “Long story short, I work for a US trucking company from abroad as their safety manager. Due to recent performance and the fact that my bosses and I were very close outside of work, they invited me on vacation over there, in a different state and city from where the company is based,” he wrote on community platform Reddit.

During the visa interview, he outlined his plans and his role at the company. According to him, the consular officer asked only a few questions before ending the interview with: “I’m sorry but you don’t qualify for a visa at this time.” ALSO READ: H-1B visa: US tech grads lose jobs to cheaper foreign workers, says CEO A B-2 visa is a non-immigrant visa for foreign nationals travelling to the US for tourism, pleasure, or medical treatment. Strong ties did not help The applicant said he was surprised that none of the usual approval factors came up. He mentioned that he was paying for the trip himself. He also owns multiple properties and cars, has a well-paid job, is married, has a two-year-old daughter, and previously served in the military. He said he brought supporting paperwork for everything, though the officer did not request any documents.