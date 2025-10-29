Australia rolls out confidential support for immigrants with expired visas

Australia has launched a new online support service to help people whose visas have expired resolve their status in a safer and more accessible way.

A path to fix visa issues

People in Australia with expired visas or a Bridging Visa E can now request a confidential appointment through an online booking form on the Department of Home Affairs website. This connects them directly with a Status Resolution Officer, also known as an SRO.

The department said the officers operate separately from the Australian Border Force and hold a support-based role. According to the announcement, the focus is on providing accurate information about immigration options.

“Our team are here to provide a safe, voluntary way for people to resolve their immigration status and regain peace of mind,” said the Department of Home Affairs. What the service offers The process is voluntary and intends to help people make informed choices without pressure from enforcement teams. The programme seeks to support individuals who may be living unlawfully due to expired visas. People can use the service if they: • Hold a Bridging Visa E • Do not hold a valid visa Appointments can be booked online at any time, allowing individuals to choose a slot that suits them.