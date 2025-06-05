Home / Immigration / Georgia to launch special residence permit for techies, including Indians

Georgia to launch special residence permit for techies, including Indians

Georgia to offer special 3-year residence permits to IT workers, including Indians, with $25,000 income and 2 years' experience

Georgia Flag
Georgia Flag (Photo: reuters)
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:11 PM IST
Foreign nationals working in the IT sector, including Indian professionals, may soon be eligible for a new type of residence permit in Georgia under a proposed amendment to the country’s immigration law.
 
The changes are part of draft amendments to the Law on the Legal Status of Aliens and Stateless Persons, currently being considered by the Georgian Parliament. The legislative proposal has been put forward by members of the ruling party, Georgian Dream.
 
Who can apply
 
The new category of residence permit will apply to labour migrants employed in the IT field. According to the proposals put forward by the government, this includes:
 
Employees of international technology companies
Individuals registered as small business owners in Georgia
Their family members
 
Applicants will be required to register with the Ministry of Labour, Health, and Social Protection. They must also submit proof of at least two years of work experience in IT and an annual income of no less than \$25,000.
 
Permit conditions and validity
 
According to the proposal:
 
The permit will be valid for three years initially
It can be extended for up to twelve years
Permit holders must stay in Georgia for a minimum of 183 days each year
Failure to meet the stay requirement will lead to revocation
 
The legislation is expected to be passed through a fast-track process in the coming weeks.
 
Georgia's popularity rises among Indians
 
The Indian community in Georgia has seen rapid growth in recent years. In 2016, there were only around 2,000 Indians in the country—half of them students. That number has now risen to nearly 20,000, according to Indian government estimates, with 16,000 of them studying in Georgian universities.
 
The Ministry of External Affairs has increased its focus on Georgia as part of wider outreach to regions with growing Indian populations. Farmers, skilled workers and now IT professionals are joining the earlier wave of Indian students.
 
Georgia is also becoming a popular travel destination. The Georgian Embassy said the number of Indian tourists rose by 64 per cent in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Last year, nearly 80,000 Indian travellers visited Tbilisi and ski resorts in the country’s mountainous regions.

Topics :GeorgiaBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

