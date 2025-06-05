Georgia to launch special residence permit for techies, including Indians

Foreign nationals working in the IT sector, including Indian professionals, may soon be eligible for a new type of residence permit in Georgia under a proposed amendment to the country’s immigration law.

The changes are part of draft amendments to the Law on the Legal Status of Aliens and Stateless Persons, currently being considered by the Georgian Parliament. The legislative proposal has been put forward by members of the ruling party, Georgian Dream.

Who can apply

The new category of residence permit will apply to labour migrants employed in the IT field. According to the proposals put forward by the government, this includes:

Employees of international technology companies Individuals registered as small business owners in Georgia Their family members Applicants will be required to register with the Ministry of Labour, Health, and Social Protection. They must also submit proof of at least two years of work experience in IT and an annual income of no less than \$25,000. Permit conditions and validity According to the proposal: The permit will be valid for three years initially It can be extended for up to twelve years Permit holders must stay in Georgia for a minimum of 183 days each year

Failure to meet the stay requirement will lead to revocation The legislation is expected to be passed through a fast-track process in the coming weeks. Georgia's popularity rises among Indians The Indian community in Georgia has seen rapid growth in recent years. In 2016, there were only around 2,000 Indians in the country—half of them students. That number has now risen to nearly 20,000, according to Indian government estimates, with 16,000 of them studying in Georgian universities. The Ministry of External Affairs has increased its focus on Georgia as part of wider outreach to regions with growing Indian populations. Farmers, skilled workers and now IT professionals are joining the earlier wave of Indian students.