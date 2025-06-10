Germany calls for bright Indian students: 'Pick us first', says ambassador

Germany is seeing a sharp rise in Indian student enrolments, just as the US, UK and Australia witness steep declines, driven by tighter visa rules and rising costs.

“Germany has been a very reliable partner for decades for Indian students,” said Dr Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India, on June 10. “We have seen the numbers grow over the last couple of years exponentially. Now we have 50,000 Indians in Germany.”

He urged students to consider German universities as a first-choice destination.

“We are really looking for talent. We are looking for the smartest, the brightest ones—the ones who maybe had an idea to go elsewhere. There is first-class education in Germany, especially in STEM, and most of it is in English,” said Ackermann.

The shift is being fuelled by factors such as affordable education, streamlined visa policies and Germany’s demand for skilled workers. < Public universities in Germany offer free or low-cost education. < Many courses, especially in engineering and technology, are taught in English. < Germany has strong post-study work options for international graduates. According to the Wissenschaft weltoffen report published in November 2024 by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), India is now the top country of origin for international students in Germany, with around 49,000 Indian students and 6,700 researchers currently in the country. Germany hosted a total of nearly 3,80,000 international students and over 75,000 foreign researchers, overtaking the UK as Europe’s most popular academic destination. Only the United States has more, at 86,000.

German work visas and talent shortage In May 2025, Ackermann said Germany needed around 500,000 skilled workers each year across a wide range of sectors. “We need bakers, butchers, plumbers—people across the skills spectrum,” he said. Germany has introduced an “Opportunity Card” to attract global talent. The card allows applicants without job offers to apply for a visa if they meet certain points-based criteria. “Currently, we issue about 20,000 to 25,000 skilled worker visas a year. That’s not enough. We need more—but also the right kind of migration, with skilled, motivated candidates,” Ackermann said. India’s shift away from traditional destinations

Data from India’s Ministry of Education shared during the Budget session in March 2025 show a drop in the number of Indian students going abroad in 2024, with a 15% fall compared to 2023. Canada, the UK and the US saw the steepest declines. Canada: 41% drop UK: 27.7% drop US: 12.9% drop Australia: 12% drop China: 31.6% drop In contrast, Indian student numbers rose in countries like Germany, France, Russia and New Zealand. Germany saw a 67% rise in just one year—from 20,684 in 2022 to 34,702 in 2024. Student consultants see a bigger shift

“Indian student migration patterns are changing, and this isn't just a blip. It reflects deep-rooted global shifts in visa policies, affordability, and post-study work opportunities,” said Varun Singh, managing director of XIPHIAS Immigration. Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, added, “Apart from strict immigration policies and visa rejections, diplomatic disagreements among countries have also been a major reason for this transformation. Students are now prioritising career-oriented, affordable destinations.” Where international students in Germany come from According to DAAD's November 2024 report: India: 49,000 students China: 38,700 students Turkey: 18,100 students Austria: 15,400 students Iran: 15,200 students