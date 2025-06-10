US resumes Harvard student visa processing after judge blocks Trump ban

The US State Department has ordered all United States diplomatic missions and consular offices worldwide to resume processing student and exchange visitor visas for Harvard University, following a federal judge’s decision last week to temporarily block President Donald Trump’s ban on international students at the Ivy League institution.
The directive, issued via diplomatic cable on June 6 and signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, comes in response to a temporary restraining order granted by US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston. The court order prevents the Trump administration’s policy from taking effect while further legal proceedings are underway.
Harvard lawsuit accuses White House of retaliation
The judge’s ruling followed a lawsuit filed by Harvard University, which has accused the Trump administration of retaliation, alleging the federal government is punishing the school for resisting attempts to control its curriculum, governance, and ideological stance.
US President Donald Trump had cited national security concerns for the visa ban, alleging foreign students posed a threat by engaging in illegal activity, participating in protests, and spying on academic research, referencing FBI warnings on espionage and disinformation. However, the court's intervention has temporarily reinstated Harvard’s ability to accept international students.
The visa ban had also led to a halt in processing for international students nationwide, introducing stricter social media scrutiny and enhanced background checks. Several students were reportedly detained or had their visas revoked, particularly those suspected of taking part in pro-Palestinian protests.
Visa processing resumes, but scrutiny remains
Harvard, one of the US' wealthiest and most prestigious universities, has also been hit by other federal actions under the Trump administration, including the freezing of billions in grants and threats to revoke its tax-exempt status.
While visa processing for Harvard students resumes under the court order, the State Department clarified that all other policies remain in place, including strict scrutiny of applicants' social media activity and online presence.
