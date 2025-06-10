US resumes Harvard student visa processing after judge blocks Trump ban

The US State Department has ordered all United States diplomatic missions and consular offices worldwide to resume processing student and exchange visitor visas for Harvard University, following a federal judge’s decision last week to temporarily block President Donald Trump’s ban on international students at the Ivy League institution.

The directive, issued via diplomatic cable on June 6 and signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, comes in response to a temporary restraining order granted by US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston. The court order prevents the Trump administration’s policy from taking effect while further legal proceedings are underway.

Harvard lawsuit accuses White House of retaliation The judge’s ruling followed a lawsuit filed by Harvard University, which has accused the Trump administration of retaliation, alleging the federal government is punishing the school for resisting attempts to control its curriculum, governance, and ideological stance. US President Donald Trump had cited national security concerns for the visa ban, alleging foreign students posed a threat by engaging in illegal activity, participating in protests, and spying on academic research, referencing FBI warnings on espionage and disinformation. However, the court's intervention has temporarily reinstated Harvard’s ability to accept international students. Harvard seeks global support amid visa crackdown Harvard is also seeking temporary academic placements for affected international students at partner institutions both in the US and abroad, including the University of Chicago and London Business School, as contingency plans are developed in the face of ongoing uncertainty.