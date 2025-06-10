New Zealand launches 10-year parent visa to attract skilled migrants

Good news for Indians living in New Zealand. If you’ve been wishing your parents could stay with you for more than just a few months at a time, that might now be possible. The New Zealand government has announced a new long-term visitor visa called the Parent Boost Visa, allowing parents of residents and citizens to stay for up to 10 years.

The move is expected to benefit thousands of Indians who are settled in New Zealand while their parents remain in India. Applications for the new visa will open on September 29, 2025.

“There is expected to be between 2,000 to 10,000 applicants each year,” said Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. “There will be no cap, but the visa will be reviewed in 2027.”

The Parent Boost Visa was first promised by the National Party during the 2023 election campaign and is being rolled out as part of efforts to make New Zealand more attractive to highly skilled migrants. “To drive economic growth, we need to incentivise skilled migrants to choose New Zealand,” said Luxon. “Ensuring we continue to attract the right people with the skills this country needs will deliver economic and social benefits for all New Zealanders.” What the Parent Boost Visa offers A multiple-entry visitor visa valid for 5 years The option to apply for a second 5-year visa

No annual cap on applicants Full review of the scheme in 2027 “This visa supports family connections without putting extra pressure on public services,” said New Zealand Immigration in a statement. “It is not a pathway to residence, but it does offer a meaningful way for families to spend time together over the long term.” Current options for parents At present, the Parent and Grandparent Visitor Visa allows parents to visit for up to six months at a time, with a maximum stay of 18 months over three years. For those seeking permanent residency, the Parent Resident Visa remains available but is capped and operates through an invitation-based process.

Who can apply? To be eligible for the Parent Boost Visa, applicants must: Be of good character Meet acceptable health standards (same as those for residence) Hold valid health insurance for the duration of their stay They must also be sponsored by a biological or adopted child who is a New Zealand citizen or resident. Sponsorship requirements Sponsors must agree to: Cover their parents’ accommodation and daily living expenses Ensure access to healthcare and financial support Bear any costs of repatriation or deportation if required Financial criteria Applicants must meet at least one of the following:

1. Their sponsor earns at least the New Zealand median wage (or 1.5 times for joint sponsors) to support one parent, with an additional 0.5 times the median wage for each extra parent 2. They have a personal income matching New Zealand Superannuation levels: NZ$32,611.28 (about Rs 16.9 lakh) per year for a single parent, NZ$49,552.88 (about Rs 25.6 lakh) for a couple 3. They have sufficient personal funds: NZ$160,000 (about Rs 82 lakh) for a single parent or NZ$250,000 (about Rs 1.29 crore) for a couple Health insurance and medical checks Applicants must show proof of health insurance that covers:

Emergency care of at least NZ$250,000 (about Rs 1.29 crore) per year Repatriation and return of remains Cancer treatment of at least NZ$100,000 (about Rs 51 lakh) Two health checks are required — one at the start of the visa, and a second in year three, which must be completed outside New Zealand. Failing to maintain valid insurance may result in cancellation of the visa or future visa ineligibility. Fees NZ$3,000 (about Rs 1.55 lakh ) for most applicants NZ$2,450 (about Rs 1.26 lakh) for those eligible under the Pacific fee band NZ$100 (about Rs 5,168) International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy