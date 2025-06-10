US resumes Harvard visa: 'Your dreams matter,' say consultants to Indians

In a much-needed relief for foreign students, the US State Department has directed all consular sections to resume issuing student and exchange visitor visas for Harvard University.

The instruction follows a federal court order in Boston that temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s directive banning international students from studying at the university. The court's decision came as a major reassurance for Indian students, who form one of the largest international cohorts in the US.

Indian education consultants welcomed the move, calling it a vital course correction.

“The recent hearing in the US federal court resulted in a decision allowing international students to move on from a regulation that would have prevented them from continuing their studies at globally renowned institutions such as Harvard,” said Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, told Business Standard.

She added, “This is a moment of great relief for the student community. Especially talking about the Indian students, they have access to global opportunities again, which was taken away from them by the US government.” Court pushback and diplomatic orders A diplomatic cable dated June 6, signed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, directed embassies worldwide to comply with the order. The cable said the directive was “in accordance with” a temporary restraining order issued by US District Judge Allison Burroughs. The judge’s ruling temporarily blocks Trump’s proclamation from taking effect, at least until further legal proceedings are completed. The administration had cited national security concerns as justification for the entry ban.

Tensions between Harvard and the Trump administration have escalated in recent months. The US government has frozen over $2.2 billion in grants to the university and has floated the idea of revoking its tax-exempt status. Harvard has responded with a series of legal challenges. Although the State Department has not released a public statement, the June 6 cable clarified that all other student visa guidelines—including social media checks and scrutiny of applicants’ online presence—remain in place. Indian students impacted by changing rules With over 330,000 Indian students studying in the US last year, India has become the largest source of international students for American institutions.

Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO of University Living, said such changes carry real weight. “Every policy shift, therefore, carries real weight,” he told Business Standard. “While the court’s decision is welcome, it also highlights the need for caution. The visa process is becoming more rigorous. Students must be more mindful of their digital presence, prepare their documents thoroughly, and stay authentic during interviews,” Arora said. Sanjog Anand, co-founder of Rostrum Education, drew parallels with the 2020 standoff between the Trump administration and Harvard and MIT during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Over the past few days, several students faced delays due to new visa directives that introduced additional checks and uncertainty. But, as we’ve seen before, these moments often pass, just as they did in 2020,” Anand said.

“This ruling provides clarity and stability, ensuring that students can continue to pursue their dreams of studying at prestigious institutions like Harvard, without the uncertainty that had previously surrounded their plans,” said Abhijit Zaveri, founder and director at Career Mosaic. Zaveri said it reinforces the importance of academic exchange and the contribution of international students, especially from India, to the US education system. Anand added, “Beyond the economic impact, they represent something even more valuable: the exchange of ideas, cultures, and aspirations that define world-class education.” Harvard is behaving now: Trump Speaking at the Oval Office last Friday during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President Trump remarked, “We want to have foreign students come. We're very honoured by it, but we want to see their list.”

Referring to Harvard, he said, “Harvard didn't want to give us the list. They're going to be giving us the list now. I think they're starting to behave, actually, if you want to know the truth.” For Indian consultants, a moment of reassurance Shekhawat said the ruling was not just a legal win but also a morale boost for aspiring students. “I have witnessed closely the efforts and dedication study abroad aspirants put into their educational journeys. This ruling ensures academic stability and sends a strong message that barriers to global opportunities cannot be sustained,” she said.