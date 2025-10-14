For many, the wait for a US Green Card stretches endlessly, a process packed with paperwork, patience, and uncertainty. But for one couple, that wait finally ended.

Taking to Reddit, they shared the joy of receiving their long-awaited Green Card, calling it a moment of relief and gratitude after months of tension. They also thanked other users whose stories had helped them through the process.

“There is an immense stress lifted from our shoulders as we were recently approved and received the Green Card,” the user wrote, adding that they chose to hire an attorney to help with the paperwork for forms I-485, I-130, and I-765.

Their Green Card journey: From filing to approval The Reddit user detailed the entire process, outlining each step that led to their approval: May 12, 2025: Case submitted online May 15, 2025: Receipt notice received May 22, 2025: Biometrics notice received June 4, 2025: Biometrics attended — approval followed shortly after June 13, 2025: EAD card received July 8, 2025: Social Security Number received after a local appointment August 20, 2025: Interview scheduled September 26, 2025: Interview attended in Newark, New Jersey September 29, 2025: Case approved October 6, 2025: Green Card received The user noted that updates arrived promptly after each major step, especially following the biometrics and interview stages.

Inside the Green Card interview The couple’s interview was held at 8:15 am at the Newark field office. “We decided not to bring an attorney with us as we felt our case was pretty straightforward,” the user said. The officer began by requesting standard identification documents — IDs and birth certificates — before moving on to a few I-130 questions, including: • What is your spouse’s name and date of birth? • Where and what time does your spouse work? • When did you begin living together? • Who attended your wedding? • What did we do for my birthday?

The husband was then asked around 10–15 questions from the I-485 form, followed by fingerprinting and a photograph. The officer informed them that they would receive a notice within a week. In their post, the user advised others preparing for interviews to carry printed copies of all submitted documents. "I will say print a copy of the filings submitted as the officer had asked for copies throughout the interview!" they wrote. What a Green Card allows you to do A Green Card, officially known as the US Permanent Resident Card, gives holders the legal right to live and work in the United States indefinitely. Although it must be renewed every ten years, it also serves as a path to US citizenship and provides many of the rights available to citizens.

Living and working Permanent residency: A Green Card grants the right to live and work in the US on a permanent basis. Workplace flexibility: Holders can work for any employer without needing a specific work visa, though some federal jobs remain restricted. No visa renewals: Permanent residents do not need to worry about renewing short-term visas, offering a sense of stability. Social and financial benefits Social Security and Medicare: Green Card holders can access government benefits such as Social Security and Medicare. Education: Children are eligible for public education, and residency may improve college admission prospects.

Lower tuition fees: University fees are often lower for permanent residents. Social Security card: Holders receive a new Social Security card without a work restriction. Travel and family Travel flexibility: Green Card holders can travel abroad and return to the US without frequent visa renewals, though staying outside the country for more than a year can risk losing residency. Family sponsorship: They can sponsor close relatives, such as a spouse or unmarried children, to move to the US. Citizenship and other rights Pathway to citizenship: After meeting residency requirements, Green Card holders can apply for US citizenship.