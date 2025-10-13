Philippines bets on visa-free entry, direct flights to woo Indian tourists

The Philippines is stepping up efforts to attract more Indian tourists with new visa-free entry and direct flights, Philippines Ambassador to India Josel F Ignacio told reporter on Sunday.

Direct flights resume after a decade

Air India’s direct flights from Delhi to Manila began operating on October 1, marking the return of the route after ten years. The move, Ambassador Ignacio said, will strengthen travel and business links between the two nations.

“Together with our visa-free regime for Indian tourists and resumption of direct flights between India and the Philippines after 10 years, we are ready to welcome you,” said Ignacio.

He added that the convenience of a direct connection would make a real difference to travel plans. “This ease of travel with direct flight means that you do not lose a day. This will be an incentive for more Indians to travel to the Philippines,” he said. Visa-free entry fuels travel interest Since June, Indian tourists have been allowed to visit the Philippines without a visa for up to 14 days. The move has already driven a surge in online interest. According to visa-processing platform Atlys, travel searches for the Philippines from India rose 28 per cent within a week of the visa-free rule. Before the change, the country ranked eighth among Southeast Asian destinations searched by Indian travellers on Atlys. It quickly climbed to third place, behind only Thailand and Indonesia.

“The removal of visa restrictions has clearly lowered the friction for planning travel,” Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys told Business Standard. “The Philippines has always had the right ingredients to attract Indian tourists: sun, sea, culture. But now, with this policy shift, it’s no longer a distant consideration. It’s an immediate contender.” Indian arrivals continue to grow Philippines Tourism Board official Faye Agatha Mendoza told news agency PTI that 79,000 Indian tourists visited the country in 2024. In the first nine months of 2025, arrivals from India had already reached 66,000. Harsh Kumar, India’s Ambassador to the Philippines, said discussions were ongoing with other airlines to introduce more direct flights between the two countries.