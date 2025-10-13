Planning a Europe trip? New Schengen biometric entry rule now in effect

Planning a trip to Europe? Non-European Union citizens, including Indians, travelling to countries in Europe’s Schengen area will soon need to use a new automated biometric system that replaces traditional passport stamping.

The EU’s new Entry/Exit System (EES) came into effect on Sunday, October 12, and applies to 29 countries in the Schengen area. The bloc expects it to be fully functional by April 10 next year.

What is the Entry/Exit System?

The EES is a digital border check system that records the entry and exit of non-EU citizens visiting the Schengen zone — an area of 25 EU members and four non-EU countries that allows free movement without internal border checks.

According to the EU, the EES will apply to travellers making short-stay visits of up to 90 days within a 180-day period. A non-EU traveller is anyone who does not hold citizenship of an EU country or of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland. Those from countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom — who currently do not need a visa for short visits — will also fall under the EES system. Who will not need to register? According to the EU guidelines, the system will not apply to: • Citizens of Ireland and Cyprus, even though they are within the EU.

• Holders of Vatican City or Holy See passports. • Non-EU nationals with residence permits in EU countries, including Ireland and Cyprus. • Those travelling for research, study, voluntary or au pair work. • Residents of Andorra, Monaco or San Marino, which are accessible only via Schengen countries. • Crew members on international passenger and goods trains. • Holders of valid local border traffic permits or those exempted from checks for diplomatic reasons. How will the process work? When a non-EU traveller arrives at a Schengen country (by air, rail, or road) they will be directed to an immigration booth or an automated kiosk. Their passport details, full name, nationality, and biometric data such as a facial image and fingerprints will be recorded.

The system will also log the person’s exit. Once a traveller’s data is registered, future visits will involve verification against stored records. If no new issues appear, they will be cleared for entry. The biometric data will remain in the system for three years, provided the person complies with short-stay visa rules. For those who overstay, records will be kept for five years. The system will be managed by eu-LISA — the EU Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice. Frontex, the EU’s border agency, is also preparing an app to allow pre-registration of biometric details.

Will you have to redo the process every time you visit? No, not if you travel regularly. Your data will stay on record for three years and renew automatically with each new visit. If you do not travel to the Schengen area for three years, you will need to re-register when you return. The EU has also said strict rules will apply to data protection and privacy. Are children covered by the system? Children below 12 years old will not be required to give fingerprints but will still go through the rest of the registration process.