US visa shock: Delhi man says approval turned into rejection within minutes

A Reddit user claimed his US visa was first approved and then suddenly rejected at the New Delhi embassy, sparking online debate over possible system or documentation errors

US visa interview
Delhi Man US visa Rejection Story Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
A Reddit user has shared a curious account of his recent US visa interview at the New Delhi embassy, claiming his application was rejected moments after being told it had been approved.
 
The user, who goes by the handle @Free_Competition_847, said he entered the interview confident, as the visa officer (VO) appeared satisfied with his responses.
 
“(India) US visa experience New Delhi,” the caption of his post read.
 
What the officer asked
 
When asked the reason for his visit, the applicant said he planned to travel to the United States to attend his best friend’s engagement ceremony, where he was invited as the best man.
 
The officer then asked where his friend worked. “Tesla,” the Redditor replied.
 
When asked about his own occupation, he said he runs a language school that teaches Indian and international students, including those from Canada and Australia.
 
After confirming he had no family in the US, the officer instructed him to place four fingers on the scanner and told him his visa was approved. 
 
Decision suddenly reversed
 
According to the post, as the applicant was about to leave the counter, the officer looked at his screen again and abruptly changed his decision.
 
“Wait, today your visa is rejected,” the officer reportedly said, before handing him the standard refusal sheet given to most unsuccessful applicants.
 
Users speculate on possible reasons
 
The incident quickly drew attention online, with Reddit users offering mixed reactions. Some said it could have been a system flag or administrative error, while others pointed to inconsistencies in the applicant’s answers.
 
“I think the decision is already made before the interview while they do background checking,” one user commented.
 
Another noted, “Engagement ceremony does NOT require a best man. The best man is for the wedding. The question arises, why did you decide to go for an engagement and not a wedding?”
 
A third user added, “Possible he noticed some discrepancy in DS160 later.”
 
What the rules say
 
According to the US Department of State, a visa is a privilege, not a right, and can be denied or revoked if the officer doubts an applicant’s intent or credibility. Even small inconsistencies or perceived weaknesses in ties to the home country can lead to refusal under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :US visaBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

