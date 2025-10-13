According to the post, as the applicant was about to leave the counter, the officer looked at his screen again and abruptly changed his decision.
“Wait, today your visa is rejected,” the officer reportedly said, before handing him the standard refusal sheet given to most unsuccessful applicants.
Users speculate on possible reasons
The incident quickly drew attention online, with Reddit users offering mixed reactions. Some said it could have been a system flag or administrative error, while others pointed to inconsistencies in the applicant’s answers.
“I think the decision is already made before the interview while they do background checking,” one user commented.
Another noted, “Engagement ceremony does NOT require a best man. The best man is for the wedding. The question arises, why did you decide to go for an engagement and not a wedding?”
A third user added, “Possible he noticed some discrepancy in DS160 later.”
What the rules say
According to the US Department of State, a visa is a privilege, not a right, and can be denied or revoked if the officer doubts an applicant’s intent or credibility. Even small inconsistencies or perceived weaknesses in ties to the home country can lead to refusal under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act.
