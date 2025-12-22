H-1B visa chaos: Google, Apple warn staff against travel, urge caution

The world’s largest technology companies are racing to manage disruption affecting thousands of employees on US work visas, after new social media screening rules led to delays at American embassies and consulates around the world.

Google, Apple, Microsoft and ServiceNow have sent internal advisories in recent days, warning visa-holding staff against international travel and flagging appointment delays that, in some cases, stretch close to a year.

The notices, sent either by in-house legal teams or immigration law firms representing the companies, point to rising uncertainty for foreign workers who form a large share of the global technology workforce.

The warnings follow decisions by US embassies to postpone routine visa stamping appointments, leaving some employees already overseas unable to return to their jobs in the United States for months. Why are H-1B workers facing the biggest disruption For H-1B holders, the main work visa used by technology firms, the situation is particularly fraught. If an H-1B visa stamp expires and the worker travels abroad, they must obtain a fresh stamp at a US consulate before re-entering the country. With appointments now being rescheduled far into the future, what was once a routine visit home risks turning into a prolonged absence from work, sometimes lasting close to a year.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the Department of State told Business Insider the government was now carrying out “online presence reviews for applicants”. “While in the past the emphasis may have been on processing cases quickly and reducing wait times, our embassies and consulates around the world, including in India, are now prioritising thoroughly vetting each visa case above all else,” the spokesperson said. The department added that appointments could shift as resources change, and that applicants may request expedited slots on a case-by-case basis. Immigration firm Reddy Neumann Brown PC said appointments in Ireland and Vietnam had also been postponed.

How are companies responding internally Internal memos obtained by Business Insider offer a snapshot of how companies are responding. Microsoft Microsoft advised its visa-holding employees not to travel, warning that some US consulates were pushing H-1B and H-4 appointments back by several months. In a memo circulated to staff, the company said rescheduling notices were concentrated in Chennai and Hyderabad, with new dates extending as far as June 2026. The delays were linked to “operational constraints tied to the new online presence review for H-1B/H-4 visas, effective December 15”, which has reduced daily processing capacity, the memo said.

Microsoft told employees already abroad that if their appointments were rescheduled months later, the company would reach out directly. Those still in the US and needing a new visa to return were advised to “strongly consider changing your travel plans”. It also cautioned that emergency appointments were “highly unlikely” under the current circumstances. Google Lawyers representing Google told the company’s visa-holding staff that visa stamping delays of up to 12 months had been reported at some embassies and consulates. In an email sent by immigration firm Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP, employees were told processing times were increasing due to “high demand and enhanced screening for H-1B, H-4, F, J and M visas”.

“If you require a new visa stamp to re-enter the US, we recommend avoiding international travel at this time as you risk an extended stay outside the US,” the email said. Apple Apple also warned employees about unpredictable and extended delays. “Given the recent updates and the possibility of unpredictable, extended delays when returning to the US, we strongly recommend that employees without a valid H-1B visa stamp avoid international travel for now,” the company wrote. If travel could not be postponed, employees were told to consult Apple Immigration and its external counsel in advance.

ServiceNow ServiceNow circulated guidance noting that some consulate appointments for H-1B and H-4 visa holders were being cancelled under a newly implemented review process that examines applicants’ online presence, including social media activity. The company said the change mainly affected foreign nationals with appointments scheduled on or after December 15, 2025, at US consulates in India, though other visa types and locations could also be affected later. What are immigration lawyers advising Immigration attorney Rebecca Chen also urged Indian H-1B workers to avoid travelling. “According to immigration attorneys, if you need a visa stamp to re-enter the US and you are at present in the US, do not travel,” the guidance said. “Do not travel to India for the stamping even if your appointment date has not been rescheduled as the stamping is to enter the US, it does not determine your legal status in the US.”