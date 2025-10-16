How a Meerut boy's search for housing abroad led to a global venture

Going to a foreign country for education is a journey that thousands of young Indians take every year. It’s exciting, full of promise, but also riddled with uncertainty — from finding accommodation to adjusting to new cultures and building a life far from home. While many struggle to find their footing, a few manage to turn that very struggle into an opportunity.

That’s exactly what Saurabh Arora, co-founder and CEO of University Living, did. Hailing from Meerut, he went abroad for his MBA exchange and returned not just with a degree, but with an idea that would go on to help millions of students across the world find a home away from home.

From struggling to find housing in the UK to building University Living, Saurabh Arora shares his journey with Business Standard on creating a global student platform. Edited excerpts: Where did you grow up, and what shaped your early outlook towards education? I’m from Meerut, where I studied at St. Mary’s. I grew up in a middle-class, business-oriented family — my father ran a small business, and my parents always believed that education mattered more than material comfort. We weren’t poor, but we weren’t wealthy either. My parents worked hard, saved carefully, and prioritised our studies over things like family holidays or eating out. Looking back, that discipline and simplicity shaped who I am.

After school, I moved to Delhi for my undergraduate degree at Delhi University. That shift from a smaller city to Delhi opened my eyes to new perspectives and possibilities — and, in many ways, set me on the path that led to University Living. How did the idea for University Living first take shape? The concept came from a personal experience. When I travelled to the UK for an MBA exchange at Nottingham Trent University, I couldn’t find safe and reliable accommodation. I ended up living in a hotel for more than a month, which was both expensive and stressful. Around the same time, my friend and now co-founder, Mayank Maheshwari, went through something similar during his MBA at the University of Northampton.

We realised this was not an isolated issue. Only about 15–16 per cent of students worldwide are accommodated by their universities — the rest must find housing independently. That gap inspired us to build a solution. In 2015, we launched University Living as a trusted digital platform that connects students to verified housing near universities. We started with Australia, then expanded to the UK, followed by Canada, the US, Europe, Dubai, and Singapore. It was completely self-funded in the beginning. We faced challenges convincing property partners to trust us, building scalable technology, and managing 24/7 operations across time zones. But our commitment to student safety and transparency never wavered.

How does University Living operate, and what distinguishes it from competitors? University Living is a global student housing managed marketplace that helps students find safe, verified accommodation near major universities. < The platform now covers 640+ cities, 65,000+ properties, and 5,500+ universities. < It serves students from 120+ nationalities, offering access to more than 2 million beds and has supported bookings totalling 18 million nights. We were among the first in the sector to introduce Value Added Services (VAS) — including flights, visa support, airport transfers, SIM cards, travel insurance, forex, and guarantor services — all integrated into one mobile app.

Our network includes 60+ service providers and 1,500+ partners across global markets. We employ over 300 people in India, the UK, the US, Australia, Ireland, and Malaysia. In 2024, we acquired Student Tenant, a UK-based letting platform, expanding into the HMO and PRS housing segments. The acquisition added 10,000 beds, 1,000 landlords, and access to 500,000 students. We also introduced Uninist, a flexible-stay model catering to students enrolled in short-term or hybrid programmes. These steps have allowed us to serve a wider range of needs while keeping the focus firmly on trust and safety. What were the biggest challenges during the company’s early years?

The initial challenge was to validate that this was not just our personal problem. We spoke with hundreds of students in the UK and Australia, and almost everyone had faced similar issues. We started small, with a simple website and a handful of verified listings. Every booking was handled personally. We verified landlords ourselves, followed up after move-ins, and made sure students got exactly what was promised. Scams were rampant in the market at that time. Many students fell victim to fake listings or last-minute contract changes. That’s why we decided that trust would be our foundation. Every property was verified, contracts were transparent, payments were secure, and support was available round the clock.

We were learning as we built, but those years shaped our DNA to build trust before scale. What services does University Living provide beyond accommodation? Our goal is to make every part of a student’s move abroad simpler and safer. Beyond housing, we help with flight bookings, visa assistance, airport transfers, SIM cards, travel insurance, forex, and guarantor services. We’ve also launched the ₹2-crore Global Scholarship Programme to help deserving students manage accommodation costs. It recognises ambition, resilience, and merit — not just grades. Through close partnerships with universities and housing providers, we’ve created a connected ecosystem that supports students before departure, during travel, and after arrival.

Was there a defining moment when you realised the business would work? There wasn’t a single turning point, but a series of small moments that built our confidence. Each time a student wrote back saying they felt safe and settled, it reminded us that we were solving a genuine problem. I still remember one of our first bookings — a student from India moving to Australia. His parents were anxious until they saw pictures of his room and received a call from our team confirming his arrival. That reassurance meant everything. The pandemic was another test. With international travel halted, we supported domestic students — and surprisingly, demand grew. That proved our model’s relevance and resilience.

Recognition from The Economic Times Power of Ideas, and later Forbes, CNBC, and Business World, validated that our approach was working globally. How did your own student experiences influence the company’s direction? When I went to the UK, I thought I had everything sorted — the visa, the finances, the admission. The only thing I hadn’t planned properly was housing. That oversight made my first few weeks unnecessarily stressful. It made me realise that where you live affects how you learn, perform, and feel. If you don’t feel safe or settled, everything else suffers. That belief shapes everything we do. Even our Student Ambassador Programme was built around it. It’s not a marketing tool — it’s a peer network where experienced students help newcomers adapt, make friends, and feel at home faster.

Technology powers our platform, but empathy drives our mission. How has the student housing sector evolved since you started in 2015? Back in 2015, accommodation was rarely discussed in the study-abroad planning process. Students focused on admissions, visas, and finances first — housing came last. The market was fragmented and poorly regulated. Today, with around 7.4 million international students globally — up from 4.8 million in 2015 — awareness has grown. Students and parents now prioritise verified housing options and book earlier. We’ve evolved too. From a basic listing site, we’ve become a managed marketplace that uses AI to guide students through budgeting and planning. Our Uninist model meets the growing demand for flexible stays, and our Student Tenant acquisition deepened our UK presence.

The industry is moving in the right direction — housing is becoming central to the student journey, not an afterthought. What are your priorities for the next five years? The next five years are about strengthening our foundation. We’re focusing on three pillars — technology, community, and content — to deliver better experiences for students and partners. We’ll continue collaborating with universities and service providers who share our commitment to transparency and reliability. Personally, I want to keep University Living synonymous with trust — a brand that students instinctively turn to when planning life abroad. For me, leadership is about staying consistent with purpose, not chasing milestones.

What keeps you motivated personally, and how do you manage balance outside work? To be honest, I’m still learning that balance. University Living feels like my first child — it’s demanding but deeply fulfilling. I work long hours, often 16–17 a day, but the purpose keeps me going. What motivates me is knowing we’re creating real impact — not just for students, but for parents, partners, and our team. Every thank-you message from a student makes the long days worth it. Outside work, I play cricket with colleagues on Fridays and badminton with friends on Sundays. I spend time with my wife Bhawna and daughter Faith, and visit my parents in Meerut whenever I can. Those moments keep me grounded.