Immigration, visa rule changes from Sept 2025: What students, workers face

Immigration systems across several countries are entering a fresh phase of reforms from September 2025. Students, workers and families bound for destinations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Germany will need to prepare for new rules that tighten some pathways and open others.

United States' stricter visa controls

Read here From September 2, nearly all applicants for non-immigrant visas will have to attend in-person interviews at embassies or consulates. The waiver system that allowed children under 14, seniors over 79 and many renewal applicants to submit documents without an interview will largely end. Categories affected include F-1 students and H-1B professionals, with only limited exemptions for diplomatic and official visas.

Read here Alongside this, the Department of Homeland Security is moving to replace the “duration of status” model for F-1, J-1 and I visas. Until now, visa holders could remain for the length of their programme, as long as they followed the rules. The proposed change introduces fixed periods of stay, after which students or workers would need extensions or reapplications. Public consultation on the measure remains open until September 29. Longer term, the US is preparing a shift to a wage-and-merit-based system for the H-1B programme, phasing out the current lottery. A “Gold Card” for wealthy investors is also on the table. Indians, who account for about 70 per cent of H-1B visas, could see the biggest impact. The new framework is expected to take effect in the 2027 financial year, with draft rules due in March 2026.

UK tightens refugee family pathways Britain is introducing fresh restrictions on asylum family reunification in early September. Refugees seeking to bring relatives to the UK will face new conditions, including minimum income thresholds, English language skills and a required period of settlement. Another shift will see judicial asylum appeals phased out. Instead, panels of trained public advisers will assess cases, speeding up decisions and moving disputes away from the courts. Read here New Zealand launches seasonal and parent visas New Zealand is creating two temporary visa streams to meet labour needs. The Global Workforce Seasonal Visa will let foreign workers in agriculture and horticulture stay for up to three years. The Peak Seasonal Visa will cover short-term roles in agriculture and aquaculture for up to seven months.

Later in the month, the Parent Boost Visitor Visa opens for applications. It allows parents of New Zealand citizens and residents to stay for up to five years, renewable once. Applicants must show financial support from an adult child, pass health and character checks, and carry comprehensive insurance. Officials will also conduct a mid-visa compliance review. Read here From September 1, investors under the Active Investor Plus scheme, who put at least NZ$5 million into the economy, are allowed to buy or build residential property without meeting the previous rule of living in the country for six months each year. Read here

Australia relaxes English requirements Australia’s Skills in Demand (Subclass 482) visa is lowering its English language threshold from September 13. Applicants will be able to qualify with a vocational-level standard, such as an IELTS score of 5 in each band or equivalent in PTE Academic. The change is expected to widen access for workers in sectors experiencing shortages. Ireland fixes deadlines for students and ceremonies Ireland has confirmed citizenship ceremonies will take place on September 15 and 16 in Dublin, with invitations issued to approved applicants. Separately, non-EEA students must renew their permissions by September 30. Those who miss the deadline risk losing their legal status to continue studies.

Germany continues tough line on migration Germany is keeping its reinforced border checks in place beyond September as part of efforts to curb irregular entry. Refugees with subsidiary protection remain affected by the suspension of family reunification introduced in July. Read here Naturalisation rules have also been tightened, restoring the five-year residency requirement for citizenship. The change rolls back earlier provisions that had shortened the qualifying period. Key changes from September 2025 United States: End of most visa interview waivers from September 2; fixed admission periods proposed for F-1, J-1 and I visas; wage-and-merit based H-1B selection planned for 2027.