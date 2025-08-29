Green card holders: US revives neighbourhood checks for citizenship seekers

The Trump administration is reinstating a long-dormant practice of conducting "neighbourhood checks" to vet immigrants applying for US citizenship, expanding its efforts to aggressively scrutinise immigration applications, according to a government memo first obtained by CBS News.

The neighbourhood checks would involve on-the-ground investigations by officials at US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) that could include interviews with neighbours and co-workers of citizenship applicants.

“The government investigations would be conducted to determine if applicants satisfy the requirements for American citizenship, which include showing good moral character, adhering to the US Constitution and being well-disposed to the good order and happiness of the United States,” the memo, reviewed by Business Standard, read.

Should Indian immigrants in the US worry? No, according to US-based immigration attorney Rahul Reddy. “Headlines make it sound like immigration officers will start knocking on doors or interviewing neighbours for every naturalisation case. But let’s be clear — this is more political posturing than a meaningful policy change. Immigrants should not panic,” he wrote in a blog post. What are neighbourhood checks? Neighbourhood checks refer to USCIS officers potentially visiting an applicant’s home, workplace, or neighbourhood to ask people about their character and lifestyle. These investigations were once a part of the naturalisation process but have not been commonly used for decades.

For over 30 years, USCIS has relied mainly on FBI background checks and in-person interviews to vet citizenship applicants. Now, under the Trump administration, officers have been directed to consider field investigations again if they feel there is insufficient evidence about an applicant’s moral character. “In reality, neighbourhood checks are extremely labour-intensive, time-consuming, and rarely produce useful information. That’s exactly why they were dropped as a standard practice decades ago,” said Reddy. “Bringing them back now is less about efficiency and more about creating a chilling effect — a way to scare people away from applying for citizenship or other immigration benefits.”

What this means for applicants Lawyers say the change does not mean applications will automatically be denied or delayed. The process still relies heavily on the interview, immigration records, background checks, and documents submitted. Abhisha Parikh, a US-based immigration lawyer, explained in a social media post that employers may be contacted to confirm: • Dates of employment • Job roles • Applicant’s character and conduct Applicants are advised to: • Be honest and accurate on the N-400 application • Ensure tax records, travel history, and employment timeline are consistent • Seek legal advice if they have criminal issues, even minor ones

• Consider short character letters from supervisors, neighbours, or community members if records are complex Eligibility rules remain the same To qualify for American citizenship through naturalisation, applicants must generally live in the US for three or five years as legal permanent residents, pass civics and English tests, and have no serious criminal records. The USCIS memo terminated the "general waiver" for neighbourhood checks, giving officers discretion to request testimonial letters from neighbours, employers, and co-workers. It suggested applicants may “proactively” submit such letters to avoid additional scrutiny. Broader Trump-era crackdown on legal immigration The revival of neighbourhood checks comes against a backdrop of wider restrictions on legal immigration.